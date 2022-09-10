“So now abide faith, hope, and love, these three. But the greatest of these is love”
“For God so loved the world,” the preacher would say.
“Love your neighbor as yourself,” the Sunday school teacher would admonish.
“What the world needs now is love, sweet love,” Jackie DeShannon sang through the radio.
I was seeped in the importance of love.
When I moved to Tennessee and started attending a full gospel church, I was taught the concepts of faith: What faith is, who has faith, how faith grows, how to use my faith.
“You don’t have any problems, all you need is faith in God,” R.W. Schambach would proclaim from the pulpit.
I became comfortable teaching about faith.
Hope, however, is a different subject. Rarely do you hear a message preached about hope alone.
Usually it’s coupled with faith, such as “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1 (MEV]).
But doesn’t the subject of hope deserve its own discussion?
After all, the verse does say three things remain: Faith, hope, and love.
I’ll go a step further, not only does it deserve its own discussion, but it is also a necessity in our lives.
What exactly is hope?
Most Christians have been encouraged to “Hope in the Lord …” (Psalm 37:34a (MEV]).
What are we being instructed to do?
Let’s start by talking about what hope is not. Hope is not worry and fretting.
If you have an unexpected bill and it’s not within your budget to pay it, hope doesn’t imagine it unpaid. Nor does it rehearse a conversation for when the debt collectors call.
If you get a bad report from the doctors, hope doesn’t start selecting a suit for your casket.
Nor does it imagine a lowered quality of life.
If you hear of a loved one getting in trouble with the law, hope doesn’t start mapping routes to the prison.
Nor does it imagine them with the wrong crowd.
In case you haven’t noticed, there is a common theme here. Fretting and worrying are products of your overactive imagination in the negative direction. The Lord gave us the capacity to use our imagination.
Perhaps we should use it in the positive direction. And, if you do, I contend that is hope.
With our imagination, we can focus on the promises of God or on the fears of the enemy. We can see ourselves as overcomers or see ourselves defeated. We can live in a world where we imagine the best about people or see the evil in everyone.
This is the power of hope: Our imagination. We can imagine a better future and then use our faith to get there.
Let me share again the verse that ties these two together, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for” (Hebrews 11:1a (MEV]).
Perhaps it is what you are hoping for, or imagining, that is manifesting in your life?
Are you hoping to pay that unexpected bill? Do you imagine it paid and yourself free of the debt?
Then perhaps faith brings it to pass. Or are you worried that it won’t get paid, and you don’t know what to do? Perhaps your fear will oblige you.
Hope can be defined as the expectation of a good outcome.
I’ve also described hope as a mold into which we pour our faith, much like concrete is poured into a framework for footers on a house or a sidewalk in front. So, if hope, the expectation of a good outcome, gives us a place to pour our faith, then is it a stretch to assume that worry gives us a place to pour our faith, as well? However, in this case one might call it fear.
In other words, worry and fear go together just like hope and faith do.
Worry produces fear which results in a negative outcome. Hope produces faith which results in a positive outcome.
Some might accuse me of new age philosophy, with all this talk about imagination and positive thinking. However, I would accuse new age philosophers of stealing from the bible and trying to implement the power of imagination and faith without the Spirit of God.
What is the point of today’s column, you may ask.
My desire for you, Dear Reader, is that you would understand the importance of hope in your life. That you would realize that to operate in hope is nothing more than using your imagination in a positive direction. What would you do if you won that lottery?
What kind of dream car would you buy? Where would you travel and vacation?
What kind of business or charity would you support or start?
Most of us have spent plenty of time imagining the worst results. I would encourage you to imagine something different. Imagine if heaven were here on earth, what would that look like?
What if there were no worries or cares? What if your every need was met?
What if there was no sickness or disease in your life?
What if we prayed and meant: “Your kingdom come; Your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10 (MEV])?
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
