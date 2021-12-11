The Bible foretells about a great light that the gentile people, who have walked in darkness, would see. This came forth by the mouth of the Prophet Isaiah. Now, at Christmas time, we might be tempted to attribute this to the star of Bethlehem, of whom gentile wise men followed to find the Christ child.
No doubt this celestial light was most definitely a glorious sight, but this light that they followed is not the light that the scriptures are talking about. The light, which is given to lighten all men, is the Lord Jesus Christ Himself!
The holy scriptures continually affirm this. Let’s start with Isaiah 42:1, 6-9. Here, God is talking about His future incarnation or manifestation in flesh as the son of man (for He declares He will not give His glory to another). Nonetheless, this manifestation of God in flesh as the son and a servant would be for a light to the gentiles (v. 4), to bring them out, who are shackled in the darkness of their sin.
Next, Isaiah 49:6-10 proclaims and reveals to us the same message. Once again, language such as prison and darkness is used with the most important subject being a light, in which is used to describe the Holy One to come, the Redeemer of Israel. This verse also likens shepherd-type imagery, saying: “He shall feed”, “their pastures will be in high places” and so on. We know that The Lord Jesus is the good shepherd who gives His life for the sheep.
Finally, we have Isaiah 60:1-3. This passage is even more plain. It explains that the Lord shall arise upon us. Not in the sense that He is risen from the dead, although I am sure you could apply that in some way. More likely, however, that He is “risen up” like the sun; and what does the sun do when it is risen over the horizon? It gives light! Now, how does Christ give light? By the manifesting of His glory (v. 2)!
You see, that eternal spirit, the everlasting Father that is God Almighty, said He would not give His glory to another. So, the fullness of His spirit was born into this world as the Son of Man — Paul calls it God manifest in the flesh (1 Timothy 3:16). This human existence as the Son of God, by reason of how He was born, was the visible, able to be seen, manifested glory of the invisible God (Colossians 1:15)! The greatest glory the Earth has ever seen was laid in a lowly manger that first Christmas night, for God Himself had come down to us to shine upon us as our deliverer. The Bethlehem star pales in comparison to this.
The Apostle John said it like this in His Gospel (John 1:1-5, 9-14), “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not … that was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.”
When we compare this with the other scriptures we have mentioned, I do think it clear: Jesus Christ is that light to all those who sit in darkness and to the gentiles. He is the light of the world and all who follow Him shall not walk in darkness but have the light of life (John 8:12).
The Apostle Paul even proclaimed this in Acts 26:23, saying, “That Christ should suffer, and that he should be the first that should rise from the dead, and should shew light unto the people, and to the Gentiles.”
Finally, beloved, also remember that not only is Christ the light of the world, but He also said that we are the light of the world. Wherewith can He and we be the light of the world? John the Baptist told us that Jesus would baptize us with the Holy Ghost, didn’t he? Then Jesus went on in the Gospel of John to tell us that He was the comforter that He would send.
He told the disciples, “He that dwelleth with you, shall be in you!”
I proclaim unto you this that the Holy Ghost is Jesus Christ in spirit form, and He wants to be born in us and live in us and shine His light to this world through us! If we will let Him.
Loved ones, this Christmas season is the perfect time to shine for Jesus. Point this darkened and hopeless world to the one who has illuminated us and saved our souls! Let Him shine through you to those shackled in sin’s prison, to the lost and the broken. Be children of the light and allow this Christmas season to be the hallmark of hope for this world.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
