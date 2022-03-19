The first prophecy concerning Christ is found in the beginning of the book of Genesis 3:14-15, “And the Lord said unto the serpent, Because you have done this, you are cursed above all cattle, and above every beast of the field, upon your belly shall you go, and dust shall you eat all the days of your life: And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; it shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel.”
This was given right after Satan had tempted Eve concerning eating of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. Eve did eat and gave to Adam and he also ate. This is the fall of man from the grace of God. This book is written in 1500 BC by Moses, who wrote the first five books of the Old Testament. This knowledge is given to Moses through inspiration of the Holy Spirit like all the other writers of the Old and New Testaments. All mankind from this point onward are doomed to hell and looking forward to the coming of the Messiah.
This prophecy is fulfilled at the death of Christ on the cross of Calvary. Satan thought he had won the spiritual battle for the souls of mankind, but the resurrection of Christ proved him wrong. We actually have the completed picture of this being fulfilled in Revelation 12:1-17. Please read this for yourself. The woman in these verses is actually Israel, or the faithful followers of God, which includes the twelve tribes of Israel, or the twelve stars. She is with child and ready to give birth to a baby, which is Jesus. There appears a great red dragon seeking to kill baby Jesus. He was to rule all nations with a rod of iron. Jesus is called up to heaven to God, and to His throne. The woman (which is the faithful followers of God, formally known as Israel and known as the church or faithful Christians) flees to the wilderness where she is protected by the providence of God. There is war in heaven between Michael and his angels and against the dragon and his angels. The dragon (verse 9) is the old serpent, called the Devil and Satan, and is that great deceiver of man. There is no place in heaven for Satan. He is cast out of heaven down to the earth with all his angels. The accuser of the brethren is cast out and has lost his power over the souls of mankind. Mankind has overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb, and word of their testimony (verse 11). Satan’s domain is now on the earth and he is filled with wrath seeking to destroy the church or the followers of God. Satan has tried to completely destroy the church through a flood of Roman military actions against Jerusalem in 70 AD. The church is under the Divine protection of God.
“And the God of peace shall bruise Satan under your feet shortly,” Romans 16:20a.
Satan no longer has any authority as to the eternal destiny of the souls of mankind. He has lost his power in heaven. He has been kicked out. Satan does have tremendous power here on earth now.
“Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour,” I Peter 5:8.
In the very next verse, we are told that our protection against the devil is our faith. We are to resist Satan in the faith, by the blood of the Lamb. Ephesians 6:10-18 tells us to be strong in the Lord, trust in His power, put on the whole armor of God that we may be able to stand against the evil one. Having your loins girt with truth, and wearing the breastplate of righteousness, your feet shod with the gospel of peace, taking the shield of faith in order to extinguish the fiery darts of the wicked. Let’s not forget the helmet of salvation, nor the sword of the Spirit which is the word of God. Finally, we must pray, never forget to pray. This is our defense, pay attention. Satan has no power over our soul unless we undress from the proper attire. Even the loss of one item can greatly affect us.
You know how long Satan has been around? Me either; I am clueless. I do know he was there in the Garden of Eden with Adam and Eve. Those who try to date the creation make it somewhere between 5,000-10,000 years BC. That means that Satan has been around at least around 12,000 years, or dealing with mankind for that period of time. Satan has a reputation as cunning, as a deceiver, a manipulator, the destroyer and perhaps several other adjectives. He is a roaring lion which has no pity on his prey. He has come to deceive and to destroy. He has no mercy, no pity, just pure evil. I would be totally hopeless without Jesus in my life to help me fight the battles against Satan. Satan is the cause of all evil here upon earth. He is ruthless and dangerous. I have to admit that I have fear of Satan and his power. We must be careful not to cross the line when we are tempted. Satan wants our soul. I must keep my faith in Christ Jesus.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to His abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. To an inheritance incorruptible, and that fades not away, reserved in heaven for you, Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time,” I Peter 1:3-5.
Then in verse 9, “Receiving the end of your faith, even the salvation of your souls.”
God has done all He will do for us and desires that all men come to repentance and be saved.
We must do our part now; believe and trust in the power of the blood of Jesus, obey His will, be courageous as we stand against Satan and all that is evil. Trust God’s plan.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
