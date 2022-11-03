“And I say unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church,” Matthew 16:18.
Jesus built His Church. It is built and named after Him. Any church named after anyone else should be questionable.
Christ purchased the church with His own blood, Acts 20:28. Also Christ is head over the church, which is His body with all authority, Ephesians 1:21-23. Christ rules controls and governs the church through His word. Why do we need anything else? The Word of God is complete and furnishes man with all of our spiritual needs, 2 Timothy 3:16.
The church belongs to Christ; He died for it and rules it. No other foundation can no man lay other than Christ and be approved. Why can’t we all simply go only by the Bible? Are the “Manuals of Faith” and “Books of Discipline” really necessary? Do they contain other material that the Bible does not contain? Are they inspired of God?
The true church started in Jerusalem on the Day of Pentecost in the city of Jerusalem around 30 AD, Acts chapters 1 and 2. From here, Christianity spread out into Judea, Samaria, and then to the rest of the world. The book of Acts gives the early history of the spread of the gospel message and also the addition of the Gentiles into Christianity. Christianity was referred to as “the way” before we were known as Christians. The book of Acts tells of the conversion of many people into Christianity and also the establishment of many congregations of the Lord’s church in various nations. Baptism for the remission of sins by immersion was taught and practiced. Most of the Epistles deal with problems within a particular congregation that need to be corrected. The epistles teach on how to organize the leadership of a local congregation, also a lot of teaching on how to worship God properly, how to live holy and righteous lives, but mostly teaching about love and respect toward God and also to our neighbor.
The early church was known as wearing the name of Christ.
“The churches of Christ salute you,” Roman 16:16.
And the members were known as being members of the body of Christ, 1 Corinthians 1:27. The early members were referred to as Christians, not a particular brand of Christianity, Acts 11:26, Acts 26:28, and 1 Peter 4:16.
It appears now that many refer to themselves primarily by some brand name of Christianity first and as a Christian second. There is only one body of Christ, Ephesians 4:4. Christ calls for unity of faith. As we read through the New Testament, we notice teachings on heaven and hell. Heaven is a reward for the faithful and hell a punishment for those who do not obey the gospel message, Galatians 1:6-9.
The doctrine of the church is based upon Bible authority only. The Bible is the inspired word of God. There are no other inspired messages from God. We do not need any further message from God as the Bible claims inspiration and fills all the needs of spiritual man to make us perfect or complete in all areas of life. We only need to follow Biblical instructions.
False teachers have always existed even during the times of the early church. The Antichrist was present during this time as we have a definition of the Antichrist given in 1 John and 2 John. The Antichrist are those who reject Christ as being the Son of God. The Antichrist have always existed as atheists and the many religions of the world who do not serve God or Christ. The world is going to hell unless you belong to Christianity.
“That whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world: but that the world through Him might be saved,” John 3:15-17.
The world is condemned already. Jesus came to offer salvation to the world through the gospel message.
The work of the church has various functions:
(1) To praise, honor and glorify God through our worship to the Almighty God and to worship Jesus as we have communion with Him as we observe the Lord’s Supper. Our worship is centered around this communion with Christ, Acts 20:7, I Corinthians 11:17-30. Singing, prayer, teaching or preaching, and contribution are also part of our worship as directed by the Word.
(2) Another function of the church is to edify the membership. The church is to teach and encourage the membership to become more like Jesus, to be God-like. There is a song in our song book that proclaims “Oh to be like thee, Blessed Redeemer.” Our lives should be ever changing to become more like Jesus, and to produce fruits of the Spirit.
(3) Mission efforts are a must of any congregation. I know this can be a real financial burden especially for smaller congregations, but surely, we all can come up with funds for partial support at least. It may take four or five or more congregations working together to support a mission effort. The souls of individuals throughout the world are in danger of hell. The great commission from Christ is to go into all the world and to preach the gospel to every soul. We must teach.
(4) Benevolence is another area of a must involvement for the local congregation. Helping other Christians is a priority as we are taught, be good to all men especially to the household of faith. We have a duty to help the needy of this world, but the needs of Christians come first. A lot of people will take advantage of the church so we must exercise caution and use wisdom and guidance from above with prayer.
The church is not in the entertainment business, or the babysitting business. There are a lot of people who go to church to be entertained or else to be part of the entertainment up on stage. I am not suggesting that worship should be boring, but that some need to check their motives for going to worship.
I pray that we all worship God with a pure heart in honor and praise to the King and our Almighty God.
Please come worship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.