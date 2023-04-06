There are several types and anti-types represented within the Old Testament. Hopefully you are aware of this and can even name some types in the Old Testament where we see their anti-types in the New Testament.
First of all, perhaps we must define type and anti-type. These are figures of speech in the English language, similar to the similitude - things that are similar or like one to the other in certain ways, but not necessarily in all ways. For example, Jesus referred to Herod as being a fox - a figure of speech.
“The same day there came certain of the pharisees, saying unto him, Get thee out, and depart hence: for Herod will kill thee. And he said unto them, Go ye, and tell that fox, Behold, I cast out devils, and I do cures today and tomorrow, and the third day I shall be perfected,” Luke 13:31-32.
Jesus referred to Herod as a fox in his character. We all know Herod was a human; perhaps he was sneaky and sly like a fox.
As we look at types and anti-types, we notice that a type represents a likeness to something else. The best definition I have heard is a type of a typewriter. Typewriters are obsolete now, I know. The keys on a typewriter represent the anti-type - all that is written or typed are types of the anti-type. Each letter printed on paper is a type of the actual key on the typewriter or anti-type. The type is simply an imprint of ink on a piece of paper. The anti-type is capable of producing hundreds of thousands of types as it is made of metal.
The type is nothing in comparison to the anti-type. This serves as a perfect example of types and anti-types as compared in the word of God. The promised land is a type of heaven. Heaven is the anti-type. The anti-type is much greater and better than the type. Noah being saved by water is a type of baptism, 1 Peter 3:20-21. I certainly hope that you understand now as we study a type of Christ in the Old Testament. There are many similarities. Now let’s look at Abraham and Isaac in the Old Testament.
“And they came to the place which God had told him of; and Abraham built an altar there, and laid the wood in order and bound Isaac his son, and laid him on the altar upon the wood. And Abraham stretched forth his hand, and took the knife to slay his son. And the Angel of the Lord called unto him out of heaven, and said, Abraham, Abraham: and he said, here am I. And he said, lay not thy hand upon the lad, neither do thou anything unto him: for now, I know that thou fearest God, seeing that thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me. And Abraham lifted up his eyes, and looked, and behold behind him a ram caught in a thicket by his horns: and Abraham went and took the ram, and offered him up for a burnt offering in the stead of his son,” Genesis 22:9-13.
Now, lets look at Isaac as a type of Christ and the similarities between Isaac and Jesus.
1. Isaac is referred to as the son of promise, so is our Lord Jesus. Space will not permit the scriptures that support all these thoughts.
2. The birth of Isaac was by divine intervention, Genesis 18:9-14. Abraham and Sarah were both at an old age and Sarah was beyond childbearing age as she had already gone through menopause. The birth of Jesus is the result of the Holy Spirit coming upon Mary and we have the virgin birth.
3. The name of Isaac means joy and laughter, Genesis 21:1-7. Jesus brought joy and laughter to the world, Luke 2:8-14.
4. Isaac was named by God before he was born and so was Jesus. Genesis 17:19, Matthew 1:21, Jesus, Savior of His people.
5. Abraham offered Isaac as a sacrifice on Mount Moriah where the temple would later be built. Jesus was offered or crucified on Calvary just outside the temple.
6. Isaac carried his own wood on which he was to be offered as a sacrifice. Jesus carried His wood or the cross on which He was crucified and put to death.
7. God provided a ram as a substitute for the sacrifice of Isaac (himself being the sacrifice). Jesus is the substitute for us. We are the ones who deserve to die, but Jesus died for each one of us. Jesus paid the price for the sin of the world, for as many who shall call upon His name. Space does not permit a discussion on “Calling on the name of Jesus.”
8. Isaac was returned to his father and also we know that Jesus was raised from the dead and returned to His Father.
Perhaps there are also similarities between Abraham and our Father in heaven. Abraham offered his only begotten son. We realize that Abraham had another son by Hagar who is Ismael. Hagar was not an equal wife as Sarah, she was Sarah’s hand maid and a concubine to Abraham. Even though Ismael was the first born, he was not to receive the blessings of the first born. Isaac was the seed of promise and held a much more prominent position, though he was 12 years younger than Ismael. Ismael and his mother are sent away before Ismael was grown into adulthood. Isaac being the seed of promise was the one from whom all nations of the earth would be blessed, meaning that Christ Jesus would be a descendant of Isaac down through the generations to follow. It took literally thousands of years for this prophecy to come to fulfillment.
Isn’t it amazing to study the Word of God and to understand these prophesies? Some prophesies have short-term fulfillment, while others take many years to fulfill. All this helps prove the inspiration of God and the truth of His Word. The Passover lamb is also a type of Christ if you will only consider it and think about it. Your challenge is to see how many similarities you can find with the Passover lamb and Christ. A very key passage is Isaiah 53. You have your clues. Start work.
I want to thank Ira Goforth again for providing an idea or thought with some scripture and also thank the “House to House, Heart to Heart” monthly newsletter for thoughts on this also.
Please come worship with us.
