The Apostle James deals with several subjects in his epistle to the church. In fact, one issue of such concern takes up an entire chapter in the book (chapter 3): The tongue.
The Apostle said that the tongue is “an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.”
And that it is set on fire by Hell!
He goes on saying that with the same tongue, “we bless God and then turn around and curse men, which are made in the image of God.” And “Out of the same mouth proceeds blessing and cursing.” “Brethren, these things ought not so to be.”
Wise Solomon had this to say about the tongue in the proverbs: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18:21)
Saints, I declare to you today that the issue of the tongue is a serious matter that we ought to take to heart. The fountains of our soul should not be sending forth both sweet and bitter water. If we are to be Christians, that is followers and imitators of Christ, we had better get ahold of our tongues! Jesus said that a good tree cannot bear bad fruit and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Therefore, you shall know them by their fruits. I ask you to consider today what kind of fruit are we bearing?
What are we allowing to pour forth from our mouths today? And who is in control? Is it our flesh or the Spirit of Christ? Verily, your tongue, the smallest part of your body, can and will control the whole body if you let it!
Now, James speaks on this. He draws on the natural things so that we may understand spiritual truths. He says that simply putting a small bit in a horse’s mouth controls the behemoth beast. Another example he gives is that of a ship. He says that a helm that steers the tiny rudder controls and directs a large ship, and further, just a tiny spark can set an entire forest ablaze and burn it to the ground.
The Bible says, “So is the tongue just a small body part that controls and defiles us and it is set on fire of Hell!”
Now, let me prove to you that the tongue can control the rest of the body. For some people, the tongue controls their fingers! Indeed, what we can’t speak audibly to someone, we sure can type out on Facebook can’t we? Brothers and sisters this ought not to be so! We must not let this tiny piece of flesh ruin our witness and we must not tear others down by it!
I would suggest that you remember James and John, the sons of Zebedee. However, they were not only known as the sons of Zebedee, but Jesus gave them another name: “the sons of thunder.”
When Jesus and the disciples were at a Samaritan village, and they did not receive the Lord in that place, James and John used their tongues to speak harshly and rashly.
They said, “Lord, do you want us to command fire down from Heaven on them like Elijah did?”
The Bible says that Jesus turned and rebuked them!
He said, “Ye know not what manner of spirit ye are of. For the Son of man is not come to destroy men’s lives, but to save them.”
Are you destroying life or saving it? The power of tongue holds both life and death! Saints, the time for bitterness and hatred is over. The time for gossip is done, the time for complaints is over. If we have a complaint, make it known to God in secret prayer. If there is an issue with a brother, go directly to that brother and talk with him and resolve it in love. Don’t talk about him to everybody else and tear him down. If Christ is truly in you, then be and act like Christ.
I want to echo the old saying, and it still stands so true today: “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then say nothing at all.”
If we think something or if the devil whispers it to us, that’s one thing, but to speak it out, whether anybody hears us or not, that’s a whole other story. God hears it!
Beloved, we can choose to speak life or we can choose to speak death. What will your choice be?
Here is some sound advice from the Apostle Paul: “Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. And grieve not the holy Spirit of God, whereby ye are sealed unto the day of redemption. Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.” (Ephesians 4:29-32).
Church, be kind, and forgive, minister grace. God has blotted out the sins that were against you and forgiven you. He has been kind to you. Beloved saints, let us also bring our tongues into subjection so that we may be the children of God and representatives of Jesus Christ.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
