Dear Reader, I would ask your indulgence. I don’t think the topic of overcoming sin can be adequately discussed in one column. I suspect it will take me at least three articles to sufficiently get my point across. This is part one, which presents the idea that all sin is but a choice.
Are we stuck in these bodies destined to spend our days wallowing in sin and depravity? Will we always yield to these fleshly cravings? Can we overcome the temptations that haunt us daily? Are our lives fated to be slaves to our carnality?
Or is it possible to walk free from sin? Can we throw off these shackles of guilt and shame, take control of our bodies and use them for righteousness instead of wickedness? Can we live a sin-free life?
Some argue we are nothing more than animals and, as such, are controlled by our baser instincts. We have urges, wants, needs, desires. And, well, who are we to work against our own yearnings?
Isn’t life nothing more than a series of choices? Doesn’t the alcoholic have to decide whether to indulge or not each time a drink is offered? Doesn’t the dieter have to determine if they’re going to eat the sweets or not? Doesn’t the adulterer have to choose to break their marriage vows? Doesn’t the gossiper have the option of keeping quiet?
Let’s consider some sins, one at a time.
We’re all presented with the choice to drink alcohol. Some choose to abstain, while others decide to indulge. Others will drink to excess, maybe once or twice, while others will binge on a regular basis. Why is one an alcoholic while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to gossip. Some will remain silent, while others will speak in hints and innuendos. Then there are others who will say the worst things about people they barely know, spewing their venom to whomever will listen. Why is one a gossip while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to overeat. Some will show restraint, while others will spoil themselves on cheat days or during celebrations. Then there are others who will eat anything and everything no matter the time or occasion. Why is one a glutton while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to be jealous of other’s possessions. Some will rejoice in their neighbor’s blessings, while others will grow bitter and envious, wondering why they don’t have the same things. Why is one jealous while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to be proud of our accomplishments. Some will humble themselves and acknowledge God’s work in their lives, while others will boast about what great things they have done. Why is one prideful while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to lie. Some will speak the truth even if it has a negative impact on their own situations. Others will tell a white lie to avoid confrontation. Yet others will lie even when the truth will do no harm. Why is one a liar while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to create mischief. Some would never do anything to anyone they wouldn’t want done to themselves. Others will occasionally participate in a harmless prank. Still others will maliciously and intentionally bother their neighbor for no cause. Why is one a troublemaker while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to be sexually impure. Some will resist their baser urges, while others will indulge in adulterous affairs. Some will jump from partner to partner looking for the pleasure of another. Why is one an adulterer while another is not?
We’re all presented with the choice to hate. Some will forgive and walk in love, while others will hold a grudge for the rest of their lives. Still others will be so consumed with hate that they eventually murder the one they deem responsible for their situation. Why is one a murderer while another is not?
Are these not all choices we have to make? Each of us are presented with the temptation to sin; some will refrain while others will yield.
Can we blame God for our choices? Can we blame the devil?
Is our ability to withstand temptation a product of self-control? Is there a way out of the bondage of sin? Or are we destined to be slaves to our carnal nature?
I have much more to say about walking free from sin. I believe a stronghold in anyone’s life can be overcome, but not if you think you have no choice in the matter.
The devil wants to keep you captive in your sinful lifestyle assuming you’ll never get free. He’ll try to convince you it’s God’s fault for creating you with fleshly desires. You must first realize you control your destiny. No one else is responsible for the choices you make.
I’ll leave you with a couple of questions as I finish today’s column:
What did God mean when He said “… you shall be holy; for I am holy” (Leviticus 11:44b [NKJV])?
Did the Apostle Peter really mean it when he scribed, “Be holy, for I am holy” (1 Peter 1:6 [NKJV])?
To put it in context, Peter said, “Therefore gird up the loins of your mind, be sober, and rest your hope fully upon the grace that is to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ; as obedient children, not conforming yourselves to the former lusts, as in your ignorance; but as He who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’” (1 Peter 1:13-16 [NKJV]).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
