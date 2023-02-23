Time and again this thought is expressed throughout the New Testament. We, as Christians, should all be speaking the same thing, practicing the same worship, living the same type of life, and believing in the same doctrine.
“Fulfill ye my joy, that ye be like minded, having the same love, being of one accord, of one mind,” Philippians 2:2.
The term likeminded in Greek means to be of the same mind. Christianity was not meant to be a diversity of ways to worship, nor a diversity of church doctrine. The Bible always instructs its followers to be of the same mind.
The Apostle Paul declares, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment,” 1 Corinthians 1:10.
Could Paul be any clearer than this? It is plain from the teachings of Scripture that divisions are wrong. The Christian faith is now divided into over 700 denominations. Can we all be correct in our teachings? We are divided in doctrine, in how we worship, and in our holiness or way of living. Christianity is a “religion gone wild” that is out of control. The people of most of these congregations do not know their Bibles and lack understanding of basic Bible teachings. Members cannot defend the gospel of Jesus, nor their own personal beliefs. There really is mass confusion and a lack of understanding of the teachings of Christ. Denominations don’t even know the history of their own beginnings of that particular part of Christianity. History would be a good place to start looking for truth after first studying and understanding the scriptures.
“I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto (another) gospel: … Which is not (another); but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ … But though we or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed … As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that which ye have received, let him be accursed,” Galatians 1:6-9.
Notice the term “another” which I placed in brackets, one in verse 6 and one in verse 7. This is translated as “another” in the English version, however, in Greek it is two different words with two different meanings. The first term comes from the Greek word “heteros” which means “different.” Christians are heterosexual people, meaning married to people of the opposite sex or different sex. The second term “another” comes from the Greek word “allos” meaning “the same.” Now, to help understand these terms, the following illustration is given. If you saw me eating a piece of fruit, let’s say an apple, and I asked for (another — heteros) piece of fruit, by use of the Greek term, you understand that I desire another piece of fruit which is different — a banana or orange or grape; something different. However, if I ask for (another — allos) piece of fruit, you understand that I desire the same type of fruit. If I am eating an apple, then I desire another piece of fruit (of the same) apple.
Now notice the translation of the verses above in Galatians.
Verse 6 and 7 would say, “I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto (another — different) gospel … Which is not (another — the same); but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel.”
This means that any compromise of the truth of God’s Word is a deviation from the gospel and makes it something different from the original. Those who deviate from the truth are accursed. In this first century, the Jews were having problems releasing the Law of Moses. They wanted to hold onto the old law and to bring some of it into Christianity. This makes void the gospel of Christ.
The Jews in particular taught that circumcision should be practiced by Christianity, to which Paul replied, “Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace,” Galatians 5:4.
The unity of faith is always stressed in the New Testament. Why are we not trying to understand things alike? Why are we not trying to discuss our differences and to work out these things? I know there are preachers who know what they are preaching is wrong. I know that a lot of innocent sheep are being led astray because they don’t take the time to read and understand the Bible for themselves. There have always been a lot of false teachers in Christianity. We cannot follow man and his wisdom. We must follow God and His instructions from His word, the Bible. We will be judged by the Word of God, not the false teachings of man. Just be careful who you listen to and follow. Follow Christ, follow Paul as he followed Christ and others who were inspired by the Holy Spirit.
“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints,” Jude 3.
The faith has once been delivered to the saints. It is completed, finished at the conclusion of the writing of the New Testament. There are no new revelations from the Christ and God. There are no inspired men today speaking through the direct instructions of God.
It is very important that we, “Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; for he is faithful that promised,” Hebrews 10:23.
We must hold onto the gospel of Christ and protect it, preserve it and keep it in the original form. We must be careful not to add to or to take from the word of God.
Please come worship with us.
