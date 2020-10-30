Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoebox is the first gift they have ever received.
Because of the generosity of donors across the United States, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected 10.5 million shoeboxes in 2019. The goal for 2020 is 11 million shoebox gifts. Packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items, these gifts bring joy and the eternal hope of the Gospel to children around the world.
“It’s incredible to see the difference a simple shoebox gift can make in the life of a child. They bring the message of unconditional love and forgiveness found only in Jesus Christ,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “After 26 years, there’s still nothing like seeing how one gift can impact the eternal destiny of a child.”
Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program, The Greatest Journey.
This program teaches children about God’s amazing love and guides them through what it means to faithfully follow Jesus Christ.
Since 2010, more than 23 million children have participated in the program. Every child who graduates is given a New Testament in their own language.
National Collection Week is Nov. 16-23 with curbside drop-off. A list of local drop-off locations for gifts are listed below or interested parties can choose to pack a shoebox gift online at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline
Local drop-off locations are:
• Union McMinn Baptist Church, Niota
• Woodward Avenue Church of God, Athens
• Hillcrest Baptist Church, Etowah
• Island Creek Baptist Church, Madisonville
• Watts Bar Church of God, Decatur
Hours of operation for the Athens/Niota/Etowah area are listed below.
For a complete list of the hours of operation for these drop-off locations, follow this link: https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.