We live in a day and age when it seems that anything is acceptable in religion. Whether it be snake handlers or what seems to be a block party. It seems as if we gather to socialize and enjoy the atmosphere of hard rock music with every one jumping, dancing, and shouting. Besides all this, the preachers of today do not have a message of salvation, but of God’s blessing on all of us. There seems to be no end of positive-type sermons, and we do need these sermons balanced with judgment and condemnation-type sermons. There is no regulation of religion as long as we do not break the laws of the government. It seems to be easy to start a new denomination, to set up a new community church, according to whatever we want to teach about Christianity and how we choose to interpret the Word of God.
People of today are really ignorant of the Word of God. Although every household, especially in the USA and of modern nations, should all be able to purchase a copy of the Bible or even receive one for free, if requested. People are so involved in enjoying the pleasures of life. There is no time to read and study the Word for themselves. I realize that we all have busy lives, but surely we can devote some time to a study of God’s Word. We rely on preachers and teachers of today to bring us the message of God according to their interpretation. Then we the people seem to accept without question whatever is being presented to us without question. Since we are ignorant of the Word of God, we just automatically accept everything. If it sounds good, why bother with checking it out?
“My brethren, let not many of you be teachers, knowing that we shall receive a stricter judgment,” (NKJV) James 3:1.
There is a tremendous responsibility in being a teacher and a preacher. We will be held accountable by God Almighty Himself. We will be held to a higher standard. We teach, therefore we should know the Bible. We should understand the message that God has intended for the Word to say. We must make every effort to interpret the message of the Word according to the will of God. It is important that we do not misrepresent, manipulate, or change the Word to fit our personal interpretation as to how we want to translate it. For instance, some of Christianity is accepting homosexuality as a norm and accepting these people into their membership and also into the leadership roles of the denomination. God’s word teaches that homosexuality is wrong. How can we approve of something that we know God condemns? All people are welcome into our services, but only to learn the truth of God’s Word. The word must not be diluted down and made weak. It seems as if our Christian morals have been compromised as well as doctrinal teachings from His Word.
“But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, if any one preaches any other gospel to you than what you have received, let him be accursed,” (NKJV) Galatians 1:8-9.
The term accursed above means to ban, excommunicate, anathema. So here we have a very strong admonishment to strongly adhere to the true message of the Word of God as He intended. We as teachers and preachers must handle and represent the Word accurately. Failure to do so has its consequences. We must have tremendous respect for the Word. It is the Holy Word of God. The Word teaches us how to live holy lives and be pleasing unto God. The Bible gives guidance for all of our spiritual needs and how to live and worship God in all respect. My purpose is not to judge or to condemn any person from my own mind. I only want to cause interest in the truth of God’s Word. That Word is your judge, not me. That includes how we live our lives. How we treat and respect others. How we exercise self-control in tongue, actions, and attitude, and how we worship God. You know worship can be unacceptable and rejected by God? We have several examples given as recorded for our learning. I want to encourage you to read for yourself the following passages as space does not permit me to quote and comment on all.
1. Genesis 4:1-16. We have here two brothers Cain and Abel. Both offered sacrifices to God. One sacrifice was acceptable to God, the other was rejected. God did not approve or accept the worship of Cain. Either his attitude was wrong or perhaps the type of sacrifice was rejected. I believe both were rejected, Cain’s attitude and his sacrifice. Cain becomes angry and jealous of his brother and kills Abel. Then we see discipline of God upon Cain.
2. Leviticus 10:1-2. We have the account of Nadab and Abihu who were disrespectful in their worship and fire comes down from heaven and devours them.
3. I Samuel 13:5-14. We see the first king of Israel worshipping God and he is rejected as being king over Israel. God put Saul in place as king and now God is going to remove him and his blood line from reigning as royalty. We are told in verse 14 that God has chosen a man to reign that is after His own heart. In other words, a man who loved God. We now know that God chose David as the next King of Israel. All Saul did was to offer a sacrifice to God and it is rejected. That sacrifice is even the proper-type sacrifice, a burnt offering and peace offering (V9). Perhaps Saul even had good intentions and his attitude was correct as he offered this sacrifice. The point is Saul was not qualified to offer this sacrifice. Only a priest from the tribe of Levi was legitimate or qualified to offer this sacrifice on behalf of the army of Israel. How could Saul’s attitude be correct when he knew he was not qualified to do this?
There are also other examples of vain worship, disrespectful worship, and unacceptable worship recorded for us in the Bible. These will have to suffice. Let’s make sure that our worship is in spirit and in truth according to the will of God.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
