“And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name,” John 20:30-31.
As we look at these verses, we are made aware of the purpose of John’s writings, to produce faith. The purpose of recording these miracles and the teachings of Jesus, by John, is proof that Jesus is who He claims to be.
First we see the claim above that Jesus is the Christ, meaning the Messiah as prophesied throughout the Old Testament. Christ in the Greek language is the interpretation of Messiah in the Hebrew language. However, not only is Jesus the Christ, but also He is the Son of God. This makes Jesus God, or divinity. We see this teaching through the teachings of Jesus, as He has power to forgive sin. Only God can forgive sin. We also note that Jesus is always referring to our Heavenly Father as His Father. Meaning Father and Son in every way, being equal with each other.
“Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus, who, being in the form of God, did not consider it robbery to be equal with God, but made Himself of no reputation, taking the form of a bondservant, and coming in the likeness of men. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself and became obedient to the point of death, even the death on the cross. Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name.” Philippians 2:5-9.
Christ was with the Father in heaven. We have God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit all being equal together and are agreed together as one. Jesus was working in the creation of the universe and in all creation. However we did not know Him as Jesus until His earthly birth as a baby. That’s when he became Jesus to us, but He has always existed throughout eternity known by other names. The miracles that He performed served as absolute proof of His divinity and His identity. We no longer need to see for ourselves these miracles. The miracles are written and recorded for us as proof. These recordings are an eternal testimony to Christ as being God’s Son. Christ never stopped being God, even during His visit here upon earth in the fleshly nature as a man. Can you imagine giving up heaven to come and to live on earth? Many of us are not willing to move to the other side of the railroad track due to the harsh living conditions, and also our reputations would be marred.
Every miracle that Jesus did serves as proof of His claim to be God, whether it be turning water into wine, or healing the sick and disabled, or feeding the multitude, or walking on water, and even raising the dead. Christ has power over life and death for every soul. We had best pay attention to what He has spoken. God speaks to us today through His Son Jesus Christ, Hebrews 1:1-2. Through His teachings of the recorded word. There is no other way that God speaks to us. I am not limiting God’s power to speak. God has told us how He speaks to us today, that eliminates other ways of communication. Man does not have visions and dreams to receive God’s messages today. God does not speak directly to preachers or any other person. God speaks to everyone through His word. As we read through the gospel of John, we have several teachings from Jesus as to who He is and His role within our lives.
Jesus says, “I am the bread of life,” John 6:35, 41, 48, 51.
This perhaps is a reference back to the wonderings of Israel as they left Egypt for the promise land. The people were without food and God provided manna for the people to eat. Apparently this manna provided all the nutrients that a body needs to survive as they lived on it for 40 years. The lesson learned is that God can provide. We must believe that! God can provide a way for us is taught within the Scriptures. We must have faith and trust in God.
“It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God,” Matthew 4:4.
All God has to do is to speak and we reap His benefits. Our trust in God is more important than the current bread that we eat. God can provide. God can and does provide for us physically and spiritually. God provides for all of our needs.
Jesus also says, “I am the light of the world,” John 8:12.
Light within God’s word represents knowledge and goodness. Darkness represents ignorance and evil. Jesus came to give us understanding about God’s plan for man. The plan of salvation, God’s plan for the church, the teachings of Jesus of heaven and the afterlife. Jesus has revealed the mysteries of God to man. I realize that we all want more details concerning most of these subjects but Jesus has given us enough to motivate us to hold on to our faith.
“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also,” John 14:1-3.
Jesus is not trying to keep us ignorant, but to make known the will of God.
God wants all men to be saved and “come to a knowledge of the truth,” II Timothy 3:7.
The teachings of Christ and God always represent truth. God does not manipulate or deceive. Jesus represents everything that is truth, light, right, good, pure, righteous, and holy. Trust Jesus, trust is His word.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
