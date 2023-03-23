I’ll never forget the big belly laugh I got one year when a fellow pastor sent me the cheerful greeting: “I hope you’re having a miserable Lent!”
He was joking, of course, but it is an odd time of year to nail down the right well-wish. After all, isn’t Lent supposed to be, well, miserable?
Sandwiched somewhere between our calls of “Happy New Year” and “Happy Easter,” this time of in-between takes a different tone. The 40 days that lead up to the celebration of Jesus’s resurrection at Easter are a time of preparation and repentance, when many of us forgo chocolate or booze, spending or social media or meat on Fridays. Abstaining from certain pleasures or little vices can bring a renewed sense of perspective and values. But if we reduce Lent to the time of year when we’re all a little less fun, a little more miserable, we will miss out on the larger meaning of this season, which is a deep affirmation of God’s love for us and the preciousness of this life we have been given.
To take up a spiritual discipline is to intentionally become a student or disciple of Jesus. In Lent, we follow a calendar of 40 days of spiritual disciplines, practices of abstinence or prayer, in order to emulate the time Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness at the beginning of his recorded ministry. But there are two essential things to remember in this season of remembering our fragility, changing our habits, and seeking a renewed commitment to the way of Jesus.
First is that all of his desert wanderings began with love.
Jesus set out into the season of fasting and prayer right after his baptism, when God’s voice and presence appeared and affirmed, “This is my child, whom I love.”
All practices of Lent, all fasting and prayer, should be grounded in a deep awareness that God loves us. That love is big enough to carry us through our own failings, our own lapses in the fast or frustrations with each other along the way.
The second essential thing about Jesus that we hold through Lent is that, at every turn, in every aspect, he affirmed life. We know this is true in the resurrection, when Christ is raised to life and overcomes all of the powers of death and hate that tried to stop him. But the deep life-affirming heart of Jesus is present through all of the gospel stories of his life, as well.
Jesus loved a long walk and a joke; he loved to share a meal with new friends and old. Jesus took time to heal, to listen to stories and tell them, to go fishing and celebrate life’s milestones in community. He was fully present and in love with the world and all of the people around him. All of these profound ways of loving and living are intertwined with Jesus’s prayer and fasting, the wilderness seasons and the strength of character it took to stand up for love in the face of the empire.
The habits of discipline and character we see in the life of Jesus were always in affirmation of life. Living fully here and now, with love and texture and joy and generosity, is the heart of how we understand and express our belovedness. As we conclude our journey through this season of Lent, let’s remember that it begins with God’s love for us, and that we are invited to follow the example of Jesus, not only in the disciplines of prayer and fasting, but also in his profound and joyful love of this bodily life. There’s no need to have a miserable Lent.
