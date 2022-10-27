I recently heard someone talk about our identity and our behavior. Sometimes it’s hard to separate the two. It is easy to perceive our identity as being defined by what we do, our behavior, as it were. But is that the correct way for Christians to define themselves? Are you merely a reflection of what you do? Worse yet, are you defined by your most egregious mistake?
Quite often, that is how we judge others, sometimes even biblical figures. Take Doubting Thomas, for example. Thomas wasn’t present in the room when Jesus appeared to the other disciples after His resurrection (reference John 20:24-29). He told the others he wouldn’t believe unless he saw Jesus for himself, the nail prints in His hands, and put his hand in Jesus' side. History tells us that Thomas later went on to preach the Gospel in India. Regardless, he is forever known as Doubting Thomas.
I hope I am never judged and remembered by one indiscretion like Thomas.
But isn’t it common though? We judge others and, more importantly, ourselves by actions. Please don’t misunderstand me. I’m not necessarily talking about criminal activity. Obviously, if someone commits murder, they are deserving of whatever punishment the law may deliver. What I’m talking about is sins we may commit and how, if we’re not careful, we’ll let them define us.
“How else do I define myself, if not by my actions?” you may ask.
And I’m glad you did.
God sees us through the eyes of Jesus, and the sacrifice He made, and sees us righteous and holy.
If we’re not renewed in the spirit of our mind, we see ourselves through the lens of our carnal thoughts and actions instead of the Word of God and wonder, “How could we ever measure up?”
You can’t, in your own strength. But we’re not in our own strength. Nor are we the sum total of our thoughts and actions. We are who the Bible says we are. We can do what the Bible says we can do and we can have what the Bible says we can have.
The key is to find out who the Bible says we are, what we can do, and what we can have.
First and foremost is to understand how God sees you. Does He see you simply as an old sinner saved by grace? Or are you something more?
Paul gives great insight with this passage, “That is, that God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting their sins against them, and has entrusted to us the message of reconciliation. So we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us. We implore you in Christ’s stead: Be reconciled to God. God made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him” (2 Corinthians 5:19-21 [MEV]).
Many will read that and nod their heads.
“I know what the Bible says, but you don’t know what I did.”
I would contend you don’t know what you are doing is close to mental assent; you recognize the text from the Bible, agree that it is actually transcribed correctly in this column, and/or acknowledge, “Yes, that is what the Word says.”
But knowing something in your head is different than knowing something in your heart.
When you know something in your heart, you respond differently than simply knowing it in your head.
If you were to ask me my name, and I responded with, “Well, my parent’s call me Tim but I’m not sure,” you would think me crazy or slightly off.
Everyone I’ve met knew their name; they knew their identity. We have to be just as sure of our righteousness as we are our name.
“I am Tim, the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, Hughes!”
I can boldly declare that. How ‘bout you?
Most will hesitate, thinking of some recent or past transgression. But what you did is irrelevant. Salvation and redemption is not what you did for God but what He did for you. Your past performance didn’t prevent you from getting saved. Why would you think your performance would affect your salvation now?
I know he said, “be ye holy for I am holy” (reference Leviticus 11:44), but we cannot live holy in our own strength.
When we understand who we are in Christ Jesus (i.e., our identity in Christ), it will be easy to walk free from sin.
It’s like a king’s son in exile: He may be in hiding amongst foreigners, but when he returns to his homeland and his inherited throne, he no longer behaves as a stranger, he acts as a king. When we understand who we are in Christ, these sins that so easily beset us (reference Hebrews 12:1), the trials and tribulations of this flesh, they will simply fall away as our desire to commit them will be overridden by the desire to commune and fellowship in His righteousness.
I would encourage you, Dear Reader, don’t focus on your behavior, whatever sin you may have committed or shortcoming you have. Instead, focus on your identity in Christ, who God says you are, and the grace given you. Then your appetite for sin will simply diminish.
