I’ve been writing in defense of the tithe the past few weeks. Those articles were very Biblically based. Today’s column is more flavored with my understanding and habits. Most of these are practices and policies I have adopted into my own belief system; you are free to incorporate them into yours or ignore them completely (that’s the nice thing about free will; we can do what we want).
Personally, I am diligent to make sure the first 10 percent of my paycheck goes to the church. Not just any church; I give to the church I attend. That’s where I’m being fed the Word of God. I use Malachi 3:10 as a guide (i.e., “Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in My house …”); I interpret the storehouse to be my local church. That’s the place that provides for my spiritual wellbeing day after day, week after week, and year after year. I want to make sure they can operate with no break in service.
Which reminds me, Jesus gave us a very telling statement, “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (Matthew 6:21 (NKJV)).
If you consistently tithe to your church, then I assume your heart is in it. If you say you can’t tithe because of your bills, such as a boat payment, then I assume your heart is in whatever habit or hobby your money is going to support, like lake excursions on your boat.
When I get paid, I review my pay stub and see what I got paid before taxes (and Medicare and all those other deductions). I move the decimal one digit and round up; that’s the amount I put on my tithe check.
For example, if I were paid $19.63 per hour and worked 40 hours in a week such that my weekly paycheck was $785.20, I would round my tithe check up to $80. Some would ask, “Why not write it for $78.52?”
Personally, I would prefer to round up and, if there be any err whatsoever, I want to know I erred in the Lord’s favor.
I’ve heard people quibble about, “Should you tithe off your net pay or the gross pay?”
The way I see it, tithing was instituted to bless mankind long before anyone even imagined the United States of America. While taxes are extracted from my total income, I treat it as if they are getting their taxes from my 90%; none of it comes from the Lord’s 10%. In other words, I always, always tithe off the gross amount of my pay.
Here’s another trait I have: I write my tithe check as soon as I am paid. I am paid electronically by my employer; the money is deposited into my checking account overnight on Thursdays (every two weeks). On those Friday mornings when I get paid, I verify the money is in the account and immediately write the check. I don’t wait until Sunday before or during church. I have already committed myself to tithing; I see no reason to delay.
Which reminds me of a verse, “Let each one (give) as he has made up his own mind and purposed in his heart, not reluctantly or sorrowfully or under compulsion, for God loves (He takes pleasure in, prizes above other things, and is unwilling to abandon or to do without) a cheerful (joyous, ‘prompt to do it’) giver (whose heart is in his giving)” (2 Corinthians 9:7 (AMPC)).
I want to be known as a “prompt to do it” giver. I’ve already got joy about it.
Like I said at the beginning of this article: What I’m giving you today is my personal practices and convictions.
Although, as the Apostle Paul once wrote, “I think I also have the Spirit of God” (1 Corinthians 7:40 (NKJV)).
Here’s some things I never do with my tithe: I never give it to other ministries, such as traveling evangelists or television preachers. I never give it to the poor or someone in need. I never wait until a convenient time to give; I give it consistently.
Don’t get me wrong, I support other ministries and ministers; I just don’t take that money from the tithe. Similarly, I give to the poor and to ministries that help the less fortunate, but that is in addition to the tithe. Sowing into ministries (and reaping a harvest) and giving to the poor, those are topics for different columns, which will be soon forthcoming.
Allow me to close with this thought about the handling of money: I tithe to my church, sow into various ministries, and give to the poor. The blessing of the Lord has manifested itself in my life abundantly. I recommend you handle your money the same way.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
