This past Sunday, our nation celebrated Independence Day. When we think of this holiday, we usually draw to mind a celebration of freedom and liberty from human tyranny. Thank God that we live in the country that we do! America has many problems, but to live here is so much better than any other country in the world. In America, I can be free.
Now, I am not writing this column to exalt America. The kingdoms of this world are temporary and, above all else, I am a citizen of the Kingdom of Heaven. The purpose of my writing is that I may exalt the true liberator — Jesus Christ!
Paul wrote to the Galatians and to us: “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.” (Galatians 5:1).
We’ve been studying this book in my Sunday school class for about 10 weeks now and we’ve been learning how that false teachers had entered into this Galatian congregation. They were teaching that to be justified before God, one had to keep the Old Covenant Law, but the Apostle Paul writes in stark opposition to such things. Paul says that a return to the Law would be a return to bondage, because all that is the Old Covenant was never meant to make one right in God’s sight, rather the purpose was to point them to a savior.
In another one of His epistles, Paul wrote saying that the sting of death was sin, and the strength of sin was the Law. He said this because all the Law does is show us that we’re sinners. In a sense, it makes sin real to us. So, essentially, if we return to the Law or to sin — Paul makes the case that we return to bondage either way. If to the Law, we return to the bondage of death because we have no way to be justified before God and are condemned already. If to sin, then we become slaves again to the carnal nature, for its evil desires will never be satisfied. However, knowing that we have been made free from sin, the Law, and death by the blood of Jesus’ cross and justified by faith, then we ought to stand fast in that blessed liberty that Christ has purchased for us and by no means should we return to a yoke of bondage!
I tell you what saints, it feels good to know that we’re free!
The Bible says that “the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty”! (2 Corinthians 3:17).
Jesus Christ is the true liberator! If the son has made you free, you are free indeed! Free from death! Free from Hell!
Jesus Christ has thrown off the yoke of condemnation from our necks and put it upon Himself! He carried that yoke of condemnation all the way to a hill called Calvary! Therefore, let us not willingly go back to a life in chains by sin. Jesus came to do away with our association with sin.
He said, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.” (Matthew 11:28-29).
We must fully renounce sin and yield ourselves to Christ’s spirit. The Apostle Paul said to walk in the spirit, meaning to yield ourselves over to His leading. If we do, then we shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. I know that sin is so appealing to this flesh, but remember it does nothing for us but bring us death and bondage in Hell. Let us walk worthy of our calling and vocation.
If we trust in Christ, we must submit ourselves to His Lordship. When His spirit comes in, we must heed His leading. This is not to say that we won’t make mistakes; we will! However, there is a difference in making mistakes and willingly going back into sin for the love of sin! Christ knows our hearts and the difference … and so do we. If we return to a willing life of sin, and we love it in our hearts and are not remorseful or repentant — Christ knows!
I would put you in remembrance of the Israelites: The writer of Hebrews says that they could not enter into the Promised Land because of unbelief. They had a lack of faith and therefore a lack of lordship. Now, we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard lest at any time we should let them slip!
The great puritan preacher, Jonathan Edwards, once preached a message called “Sinners in the hand of an angry God.” Indeed, he referenced a man who had set one of his feet upon a slippery slope and he said that the “thief’s foot shall slide in due time.”
Christians, take heed to your souls that your foot does not slip, and that you be not entangled again with a yoke of bondage. Keep your eyes on Jesus Christ and lust not after the things of this world for they shall melt away and you will be left with nothing! Lay up your treasures in heaven, where moth and rust do not corrupt, for there your heart shall be! The most precious treasure you could ever gain is Jesus Christ!
I believe that if you truly have an understanding in your heart of how bad off you were, and the significance of what Christ has done for you, the love and grace and mercy that He has shown and the faithfulness that He continues to show, then that ought to produce something deep down inside of you that brings forth a willingness to live in such a way that honors His great sacrifice.
“For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” — Romans 6:23
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
