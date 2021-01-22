The book of Psalms is such a rich book. It’s hard to not be encouraged or helped when one thumbs through its pages. As you probably know, many Psalms were written by Asaph, one is ascribed to Moses, and several were written by David, including Psalm 86.
Now, we all know of David; he is one of the most well-known characters of the Old Testament. Probably the most famous story that folks call to mind when they think of David is his bout with the Philistine giant, Goliath. All of Israel stood paralyzed and refused to face him, but David, who was just a lowly shepherd boy at the time, stood forth and went into the battle.
David was full of faith in His God and he said, “The Lord that delivered me out of the paw of the lion, and out of the paw of the bear, he will deliver me out of the hand of this Philistine!” (1 Samuel 17:37).
David went into the battle, not with a sword, not with armor, but with a sling, three smooth stones and most importantly, faith. David defeated the giant that day.
You may also know of David’s great success as a musician. He often was called forth into the presence of Saul to play his harp so that the evil spirit would depart. Perhaps when you think of David, you remember his great military prowess.
One occasion upon returning from battle with victory clinched, the people shouted, “Hail King Saul, who has slain his thousands and hail David, who has slain his ten thousands!”
Maybe you call to remembrance David’s great leadership; how that at Ziklag, after the enemy had come in, laid waste to the village and taken captive all the goods, the women and the children, David weighed the choices of their actions and took his mighty men, pursued the enemy, overtook them and recovered all! Finally, maybe you remember David as king; the man under whose kingship Israel enjoyed the most prosperous time of their nation.
Truly, no matter which way you slice it, David was a mighty man indeed. He was a warrior, musician, and leader. In these ways he was mighty, but that’s not all he was. He also was a man. A man prone to sin and to mistakes.
When we recall folks and their legacies, we often call up their most prosperous moments. However, the word of God is not partial. It records both prosperous and disgraceful moments. David was a great man in a lot of ways, but he also had deep failures. The biggest one that comes to mind is his affair with his friend Uriah’s wife, whom he impregnated. Then, after failing to deceitfully pass it off as Uriah’s, had the man killed. David also numbered Israel in a census against the Lord’s command. Instead of trusting in God’s protection, he shifted his faith to the size of his army. This caused a great pestilence in Israel for three days and resulted in 70,000 deaths.
Now, at this point in our discussion about David, it’s important to realize that he was something else, too. Because he was mighty and because he was a flawed man, we infer that he also was needy. In fact, David describes himself in this way in verse 1 of Psalm 86.
He says, “Bow down thine ear, O Lord, hear me: for I am poor and needy.”
Here’s the thing: In all the great accomplishments that David earned in his life that were mighty, none of them were accomplished on his own or by his strength. David knew this. What did he say when he was about to go out to face Goliath again?
He said …”THE LORD,” “THE LORD SHALL DELIVER ME.”
Yahweh was responsible for David’ great might! He needed God if he was going to be mighty, otherwise he was nothing at all. David knew in whom he had believed; he knew who was in his corner and he knew that’s what caused him to be mighty!
Now, here’s the other side of it: God just wasn’t the supplier of David’s need in the good times, but also in the bad. Even in his faults, David was still needy. He needed grace, he needed forgiveness, and he needed mercy. In some cases, he needed deliverance from enemies. In all those scenarios I mentioned before where David failed, God produced provision for his neediness of mercy!
Saints, I think there’s something we need to take from this today. Whatever side of the coin that we are on, God has provision for our need. It doesn’t matter how low you’ve gotten or how high you need to go, I know a God who is rich in mercy and whose loving kindness endures forever and can take you there. We simply need to trust Him. We don’t need to know the plan or the details. Just think, David didn’t know the details when he stepped out to face Goliath. He only knew the result would be victory. He trusted that when he stepped out on the battlefield, God stepped out there with him. It’s the same for us. We don’t know the details, but we do know that the only result is victory in Jesus’ name!
The Bible says that when God brought Israel out of Egypt, He brought them out with a strong hand. Well, God is still the same today as He was back then. He still has got all power and He is able. Whatever your need may be, I want to ask you to carry your neediness to the master. You can try to be mighty on your own for only so long, but then you’re going to fail and be in an even greater need. We’re such a needy people. It’s best if we just go ahead recognize it and turn to the only one that can provide us with eternal success. There is no need too deep or too great that He can’t meet today.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
