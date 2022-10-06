Song of Moses
Deuteronomy 32:3-6, 10-14, 18
I. The Lord is Great and Faithful (Deuteronomy 32:3-6)
In the first four verses we should thoughtfully observe the introduction of this song of Moses as both magnificent and beautiful. The heavens and the earth are called to hear the faithful words from the mouth of the Lord. His teaching drops as the rain, not like a cloudburst, but as the refreshing, nourishing dew on the land or as showers on the grass. How well it would be with us if we received it as such, appreciating its living value and refreshment. For it begins, not with what we may selfishly desire for our advantage, but with proclaiming the name of the Lord. The honor of His name is far above every other consideration.
“Greatness belongs to Him alone,” verse 3 transliterates. "He is the Rock," (verse 4) the perfect expression of strength and stability. Since this is true of God, it is true of Christ (1 Corinthians 10:4), who is God. Being Himself all powerful, God's work is powerful, and it is perfect. For not only is power seen in it, but pure justice, so great a contrast to the work of seemingly powerful men. He is a God of truth, with no shadow of injustice in His dealings.
Consistently with this, the Lord Jesus says, "I am the way, the truth, and the life" (John 14:6).
In Christ is the perfect expression of all truth and without Him, there is no truth. (Grant)
But this song must expose the sadly contrary condition of Israel. They had corrupted themselves, which involves using the great blessings God had given them in a false, evil way. In practice they were not His children, whatever claims they might make. We know today that a true believer is a child of God, but if one is acting rebelliously, would it be seemly for him to proclaim to others that he is the child of God?
Verse 6 is a pleading appeal from God. How could they deal so foolishly with Him who is both a great God and a gracious Father who had bought them at so great a price? In fact, being their Maker who had established them as a nation.
II. God’s Protection and Provision (Deuteronomy 32:10-14)
The song continues by a call to remember the days of old, the years of many generations, urging the present generation to question their fathers and the elders of Israel as to the work of the Most High dividing to the nations the inheritance He Himself had decided upon (read verses 7 and 8).
But Israel did not immediately possess their land. God "found him in a desert land," the wasteland of a howling wilderness (verse 10). Of course, it was God who led them from Egypt into the wilderness, but He intends to emphasize the fact of Israel's being in a desolate, homeless state, in which God encircled him, “instructed him and kept him as the apple of His eye.” This is not the same word as the fruit, but refers to the pupil of the eye, which is extremely sensitive and therefore guarded.
The wilderness experience too involved the caring, disciplining hand of God, for as the eagle stirs up its nest, hovering over its young, taking them on its wings, so the Lord dealt with Israel (verses 11-12). The eagle will not allow its young to remain idle for long in the nest, but will stir them up, pushing them out of the nest high on a mountainside, to teach them to fly. If they cannot fly at first, but begin dropping, the great eagle will fly quickly underneath them to catch them on its wings. Therefore, the wilderness experience was necessary training for Israel, just as believers today need training too.
Yet with the training came gracious provision from the hand of God.
"He made him ride in the heights of the earth" (verse 13).
God enabled Israel to rise above their circumstances even in the wilderness. He gave them necessary food, but also "honey from the rock," the sweetness that comes from the knowledge of Christ, who is the Rock.
Also, "oil from the flinty rock," speaking of the Holy Spirit who has today come from the Lord Jesus in glory at Pentecost, to make our wilderness pathway one of real blessing and encouragement. Verses 13 and 14 merge into Israel's blessing in the land of Canaan, for only there did they enjoy the choicest wheat and the grape vines.
III. Israel Failed to Remember (Deuteronomy 32:18)
Sadly, we come to discover that in the end, despite all God’s cares, provisions, and blessings, the people reject Him. They sink deeper and deeper into their revolt against God. After kicking to Him, there is talk of forsake, scorn, neglect, and finally forget. Rebellion against God eventually leads to a state in which He no longer exists. Any bond with Him, the Rock Who has begotten them, is meaningless to them. Even the thought of the God who brought them forth is gone. (Kingcomments)
This free fall of God’s people begins with enjoying the blessings without thanking God for it. The blessings are enjoyed, but the Giver is not involved. Complacency arises.
It is the language of the church in Laodicéa: “I am rich, and have become wealthy, and have need of nothing” (Revelation 3:17).
But the Lord had to withdraw Himself and to stand outside: “Behold, I stand at the door and knock” (Revelation 3:20).
Instead of being a reflection of God, the people began to boast on their own righteousness. They have drawn all honor to themselves. Oddly enough, because man cannot do without an object of worship, they have fallen prey to idolatry. Instead of remaining faithful to Him Who has shown such faithfulness to them, they turned to strange gods. Friend, lest we forget, we too can come to the same fate.
Central Text: And he said unto them, Set your hearts unto all the words which I testify among you this day, which ye shall command your children to observe to do, all the words of this law. - Deuteronomy 32:46
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.