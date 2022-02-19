Have you ever considered that viewpoint? God has actually invited us into His abode, to share in His blessings which are offered through Jesus Christ our Lord.
“Nor is there salvation found in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved,” Acts 4:12.
As we go back up to verse 10, we understand that Jesus is the one in whom all salvation depends. So it comes down to the fact that we go through Jesus to get to heaven. How? By our faith and obedience. We can have neither faith nor obedience except we have a knowledge of the Word of God. We must not let others interpret the word for us. We need to come to our own conclusions. The Bible stresses the importance of knowing the Word and searching the scriptures, for there are many wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing in our Christian faith seeking to devour us maliciously.
As we talk about heaven, perhaps one passage comes to mind that is most popular among all Christians because of the hope and confidence that it gives.
“Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also,” John 14:1-3.
Jesus here is speaking to his 12 disciples. He has told them that He is leaving. That He is about to lay down His life for them. They don’t completely understand and are confused at his point of time when He gives His speech. Don’t be worrying, even though you don’t understand, believe in Me as you believe in God. I am going away to prepare you a place. I will be back for you.
Later, they see their Lord being crucified, then they are witnesses to the fact of His resurrection. They have opportunity to visit with Him a few times after His resurrection and their eyes are opened with understanding. Now they see Him arise and go into the sky, soon to disappear. They understand that He has returned to the Father, but will be back to receive the disciples as well all the faithful children of God to transport them to the place we call heaven.
Everyone enjoys the message of heaven. No one wants to talk of hell and the eternal punishment there for the unfaithful and worldly people.
“Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins,” John 4:24.
Our only hope of heaven is Jesus Christ alone, no other. Not Mohammed, not Joseph Smith, not Buddha, not through the Jewish faith, only through Jesus. I don’t mean to be gross, disrespectful, or morbid, but have you ever been to a funeral where it is believed that the dead are going to hell. It seems as if everyone is going to heaven, whether the person is a faithful Christian or not, whether they worship God or not, or whether the person had a spiritual interest or not. Regardless of their lifestyle of immorality, perhaps drugs or alcohol, or even worse things.
I am not setting myself up as Judge here. Only God can do this job. God makes the rules and therefore makes the decision. Jesus has given several warnings.
“Hypocrites! Well did Isaiah prophesy about you, saying: These people draw near to Me with their mouth, And honor Me with their lips, But their heart is far from Me. And in vein they worship Me, Teaching as doctrines the commandments of men,” Matthew 15:7-9.
There are so many different types of Christian worship today in our society. Do you think we are all worshipping appropriately? Even if you are with a group worshipping appropriately, you could be guilty of vain worship because of your attitude. You may be going through the proper motions of worship but your heart is not in your worship.
Jesus said, “Not everyone who says unto Me Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven,” Matthew 7:21.
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it,” Matthew 7:13-14.
The bible actually teaches that most people are going to hell. I know that we don’t want to hear it. I don’t rejoice over this fact, but it is what the bible teaches. God actually wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth through repentance, II Peter 3:9.
Heaven and hell deals with the eternal destiny of our soul. I certainly hope that you will seriously give consideration to your own destiny for all eternality. If I can be of any assistance to you, please contact me either by calling or texting or other means available. Our conversation will be held in confidence I assure you. Feel free to contact me with a question or a topic of discussion. I pray that your soul is right with God. I do so pray for the souls of mankind throughout the world. That each would at least have an opportunity to hear the gospel message of Christ.
“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in all things and be in health, just as your soul prospers,” III John 3:2.
The world is full of evil and corruption. I am thankful for the godly influences of the church, that is, the individuals who make up the church. Satan is like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. Hold on to the faith. Be faithful even unto death. Heaven will surely be worth it all! Take your faith seriously.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
