“When the chief priests therefore and officers saw him, they cried out, saying, Crucify him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Take ye him, and crucify him: for I find no fault in him. The Jews answered him, We have a law, and by our law he ought to die, because he made himself the Son of God.” John 19:6-7 KJV
Substitutes. Society is full of them. From the sugar for your tea to your child’s teacher at school, you can find substitutes anywhere.
Now let me say up front that not all substitutes are bad, but when it comes to food substitutes some of them just don’t measure up to the real thing in flavor or nutrition.
In today’s verses, we see a Roman political authority (Pilate) who is sort of between a rock and a hard place. His job is to govern Roman citizens by Roman law, and also to dominate the Jewish residents to prevent an uprising. The Sanhedrin Court is a group of religious legislators that manage Jewish affairs and complaints. They have some legal authority but do not have the authority to impose capital punishment.
Pilate has the authority to pardon and release, or to execute the accused, regardless of citizenship.
In today’s verses, Pilate declares that Jesus has done nothing that warrants death. In addition to this, his wife has had a troubling dream and warns him to take no responsibility upon himself in the sentence and punishment handed down.
In order to prevent real problems from developing with the Jews, he must satisfy them concerning Jesus. His problem is that nothing less than death will satisfy them and he has a growing fear inside that warns him not to sentence Jesus to death.
His conclusion is to offer a substitute. When his offer is rejected and they demand that Jesus be crucified, he passes the responsibility to the Jews. Even though he verbally declares his innocence, this execution would not have happened without his consent.
He said to the Jews, “this is on you” (my paraphrase).
He gave them a choice and said it’s all on you. Those words are still true today and they include us. Jesus was paying the price for our sin just as he was theirs and just as they had a choice to make, so do we. Their choice was to accept or reject Him. So is ours, no one makes that choice for us … it’s all on you!
Trending Recipe Videos
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.