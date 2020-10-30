Life in general is made up of hundreds of issues that rarely stand alone.
Our actions and reactions to each one exposes the core character and belief system of every person. Every facet and fragment of life is a direct offshoot of that central core. Certainly, there are individual facets to the whole, but they are just that — parts of the whole.
The Apostle Paul was the epitome of complexity in diversity; yet, he summed his life philosophy into one sentence in Philippians 3:13 declaring, “This one thing I do.”
Contextually, every fiber of his being strained to make Christ his truth base. All issues encircled that center point. No decision could be made in disharmony with the mark he pressed toward.
Looking back over my threescore and 10 plus some, I have made few decisions. Less than a baker’s dozen were crucial. The rest seem to follow their lead.
I read of a college professor who brought an empty glass container to his classroom. He explained to his class that he was about to reveal the greatest key for a fulfilled and happy life. He then proceeded to fill the container with large rocks.
He then asked the class, “Is the container full?” “Of course,” many students exclaimed. He replied, “Not yet,” while pouring small gravel in and shaking the container until it was at the top.
“Now is it full,” he wanted to know. Being a bit leery at this point some said “yes,” while others were silent. The professor then produced a sack of sand and poured that around the contents of the container.
“Certainly, it must be full now,” the students exclaimed, as every inch was packed with the sand and gravel. Lastly, the professor took a pitcher of water and filled the container to the brim and with a hearty grin exclaimed, “Now it’s full! What have you learned from our little experiment?”
One student quickly said, “Life is filled with many things.” Another noted that life is made up of a variety of ingredients. A third student remarked that it takes time to get the right mixture for success.
“Good answers,” the instructor stated. “But the main key to a fulfilled and happy life is this: you have to put the big rocks in first.”
Physiologically and psychologically we are all complex; yet, every life is guided by only a few major decisions (the big rocks, if you please). Our geographical location, life mate, chosen vocation and approach to our Creator all form the basis for the thousands of decisions that follow in their wake. Those who are guided by God in every decision, especially the big ones, develop a clear path of right and wrong that sticks to their soul.
I have never considered myself a one issue person, but it would be difficult, maybe impossible, not to recognize that a Biblical worldview initially will cause the dominos to fall in the same line. We are multi-faceted, but the individual guided by a scripturally based core will be super predictable.
A Biblical worldview makes decision-making easy as opposed to outcome-based thinking that has no truth moorings and is always afloat in the sea of change. That course quickly discerns between strong preferences, and preferences which are negotiable, and convictions which are not. A Biblical worldview will always come down in the same spot for the true Bible-believer.
For example:
• Marriage was established from the Garden as being between one man and one woman for life.
• Life begins at conception; therefore, abortion is murder (plain and simple).
• The Bible is the inerrant, infallible, inspired Word of the Living God.
• Children are a heritage from God and parents are ultimately responsible to train them in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.
• The Bible gives a moral code of conduct that rebukes profane, sinful living.
• God created all things directly in six literal days rejecting humanistic evolutionary theory.
• Humanity has only two genders — male and female, equal in essence, different in office.
• The Church is God’s organism for the age of grace to glorify Himself, edify believers, and evangelize the lost.
• All men have eternal life and will either spend it in a literal heaven or a literal hell depending on their acceptance or rejection of Christ.
• Jesus Christ is the virgin born, sinless, Son of God whose substitutionary, vicarious sacrifice for our sins provides the one and only way to Heaven.
These and numerous other issues are not of casual importance to me or any other Bible-believer. They are, in essence, crucial to our very being. Martyrs’ blood through the ages attest to lives lived holding solidly to the truths of Scripture.
For half a century, I have been pleased and honored to be in the company of this illustrious crowd and lend my voice to those who have believed and proclaimed God’s Word. I understand, and even pity, the great majority of mankind who reject the truth and hold only to the thin air of social mores and human reasoning. Only the Son of God who is truth can make men free (John 8:32, 36).
For over two years, it has been my pure pleasure to add my humble thoughts to articles posted weekly in this, our hometown paper, The DPA.
I am exceedingly grateful to our present editor, Dewey Morgan, and to his predecessor, Greg Moses, for allowing me this platform to express my heartfelt thoughts. As conservative, fundamentalist, I have always sought to be truth based and factual, and hopefully, a blessing to the reader.
A special thank you to those, through these years, who have taken time by written or spoken word to encourage me. With those words and this final article, I will conclude my weekly contribution.
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
