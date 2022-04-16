Then, early on Sunday morning, the great miracle of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus takes place. That great event is accompanied by a reaction from the earth in the form of a great earthquake. An angel comes out of heaven to earth. He walks to the grave, rolls away the stone that seals the opening and sits down on it, as if to prevent anyone from rolling it back.
The shape of the angel radiates the judgment and purity of heaven. The effect of his appearance on the soldiers guarding the grave is that their heroism turns into deathly fear. They become stiff with terror. What they are experiencing now does not exist in their world. Yet they experience it because what does not exist to them is reality. Every person who only believes in what he can see will one day be overwhelmed by this fear when he comes face to face with the Judge of the living and the dead. (King comments on the Whole Bible)
Then he tells them that he knows that they are not enemies of the Lord Jesus, but that they are here to seek Him.
The angel speaks of “Jesus who has been crucified,” referring to the Lord as they last saw Him and as He lives on in their minds. He has good news for them, namely that He is risen, as He had also said. They could have known this. Then he invites them to look into the tomb to the place where “the Lord” was lying. They were witnesses that He was laid there (Matthew 27:56-61).
Then the angel commands them to tell this joyful news to His disciples. They must add that they will see Him in Galilee, because He has gone there ahead of them. The disciples are asked, just as before his death, to follow Him also now. Following Him is also the precondition to seeing Him. The angel emphasizes his words by saying to them that he, the messenger of God from heaven, has said it to them. Ironically, they are NOT dreaming.
And while the women are on the way to tell the disciples that the Lord has risen and where they can see Him, the Lord appears to them. It is “Jesus,” for He is the same as before His death. They recognize Him immediately. They fall down before Him and take hold of His feet which are so lovely because He is the messenger of joy who proclaims salvation (Isaiah 52:7). They pay homage to Him; He has overcome death and brought to shame all of the expectations of those who killed Him. Their faith has not been in vain.
The Lord also speaks the word “do not be afraid” to them and repeats what the angel has said. Only the angel spoke of “His disciples,” while the Lord speaks of “My brethren.” This is a wonderful expression of the new relationship that has come about in grace through His work on the cross and His resurrection.
Fellow believer, one of the most affirming passages of scripture that I find consoling and encouraging during the season of Easter can be found in 1 Corinthians, chapter 15. I invite you to thoughtfully read that inspirational text, meditate on its meaning, and prayerfully your faith will be enriched also.
God Bless You! And remember, “He is RISEN; He is RISEN INDEED!”
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
Log In
