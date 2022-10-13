Autonomous means that each congregation is self-governing. There is no centralized headquarters over all of the congregations, dictating what to teach and how to worship. Each congregation is totally independent from other congregations, yet believing, teaching and practicing all the same thing.
The Lord’s church has no authority overseeing it except the Lord through His Word, and as the local eldership oversee the work.
“And what is the exceeding greatness or His power to usward who believe, according to the working of His mighty power, which He wrought in Christ, when He raised Him from the dead, and set Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, far above all principality and power, and might and domain, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come: and hath put all things under His feet, and gave Him to be head over all things to the church, which is His body, the fullness of Him that filleth all in all.” Ephesians 1:19-23.
Christ through His word is the authority for all things pertaining to the church.
Although the Church of Christ has no manuals of faith or books of discipline, or a central headquarter to delegate doctrine, we do all believe, teach, and practice all the same things, usually with minor differences. The congregations are independent from each other, self-governing, self-supporting, and yet we are compelled to agree with each other to be harmony together in the teachings of the Word of God.
“Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Ephesians 4:3.
Then the passage continues saying that there is one body, one Spirit, one hope, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, and concludes with there is one God and Father. Christianity should consist of one faith in which we are all united together. However, Christianity is far from being united together. We are divided with major differences.
Just a few verses later in this chapter Paul writes, “And He gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; for the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ: Till we all come in the unity of the faith, and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fulness of Christ,” Ephesians 4:11-13.
This is the organization or the chain of authority of the early church of the New Testament. Jesus is head of the church then all these follow as inspired men of the Holy Spirit. The apostles were next in authority speaking on behalf of Christ; then there were others whom the apostles laid their hands on, who also were inspired men of the Holy Spirit and had gifts of knowledge and prophecy, gifts of ruling over a congregation and all else that a congregation needs.
The perfecting of the saints is having a complete knowledge of the word of God and understanding it. They did not have the written word then. Inspired men were necessary to deliver the Word of God to the congregation.
Now we have the written Word, the perfect message revealed to us for the purpose of instructing the church and directing our lives. The term pastor above means - a shepherd, pastor (Strong’s Greek English Lexicon). So this term could be translated either shepherd or pastor. The term elder means - older, elderly, a senior, old, coming from the Greek word “presbyter” (Strong’s Greek English Lexicon).
“For this cause left I thee in Crete, that thou shouldest set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city, as I have appointed thee:” Titus 1:5.
Then the Apostle Paul immediately goes into the qualification of a bishop indicating that an elder and a bishop is the same office. Please read the chapter.
Another term of the leadership of a congregation is shepherd - meaning pastor or is the absolute same word in Greek. The next term we look at is overseer - meaning superintendent, bishop, overseer, officer in charge.
“Take heed therefore unto yourselves (plural), and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers (plural), to feed the church of God which He purchased with His own blood,” Acts 20:28.
The preceding verses state that Paul had called for the elders (plural) of the church, Acts 20:17. It is my contention that Christ put into positions of authority in the church, under Him, men who may be called or referred to as an elders, pastors, overseers, bishops, or shepherds. All these terms are a reference to the same office of oversight of the Lord’s church. Also according to Bible teaching, there must also be a plural number of two or more qualified men. The qualifications are found in Timothy, Titus, and Peter.
The term reverend is never found in reference to man in the Bible but is in reference to God Almighty.
“He sent redemption to His people: He has commanded His covenant forever: Holy and reverend is His name,” Psalm 111:9.
The Bible also speaks of having reverence for Jesus, Matthew 21:37. A woman is to have reverence for her husband, Ephesians 5:33. We are to have reverence for the dead that have corrected us, Hebrews 12:9. We are to serve God in reverence and in godly fear, Hebrews 12:28. Nowhere in God’s Word is an apostle, minister, preacher, or teacher referred to as reverend or as a father.
“And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven,” Matthew 23:9.
The religious leaders of the New Testament loved the places and titles of honor. This is what Jesus is teaching against. How, dare I to even want to be referred to as father or reverend! This is inconceivable! Yet we have religious leaders today insisting on being referred as father or reverend. The Biblical terms of Christianity say that we are ministers, preachers, teachers, members, saints, and similar-type synonyms. Elders, bishops, shepherds, overseers, pastors all refer to the oversight of the church and the same office of responsibility and servitude. Deacons are to serve under the eldership.
Please come study the Word of God with us.
