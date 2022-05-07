Sometimes it’s an itch, a nagging feeling that keeps us up at night with questions.
Sometimes it’s a boredom with our daily routine or the ordinary frustrations of life that make us wonder, “Is this all?” Maybe there’s a book, movie, quote, conversation or moment of quiet. Perhaps it’s the occasion of life transition and stages, rites of passage or crossroads.
At some point, we all meet invitations to something new, challenging or to make change in our lives. For those so inclined, in the Christian or other spiritual and religious traditions, those nudges that bring us to consider where we should go are something sacred.
These can be recognized as signs that supernatural love, the Spirit of God, is part of our lives, emotions, thoughts and decisions. In line with the stories of Old Testament prophets, warriors, judges and kings we might name this a moment of “call.”
The word “call” in Latin is “vocare,” from which we get the word vocation. While this term often refers to a job or career, vocation can also be the work of our lives in the broadest sense. It isn’t just limited to the result of an aptitude test on the way to graduation; it’s even more than what job we work or whether we’re employed.
Vocation includes the way we live into our values and structure our days, steward our resources and care for our relationships. To hear a calling is a work that we might come back to again and again through our lives in different seasons and it is a spiritual act of deep love and faithfulness to God, ourselves, the people we love and the world.
But unlike those prophets, warriors, judges and kings of ancient Hebrew legend and history, most of us don’t begin discerning with the dramatic clarity of loud, disembodied voices, angelic visitors, supernatural visions or obscure people arriving at our homes to make pronouncements and pour oil on our heads.
Our defining moments come through much more ordinary sacred things: encountering new ideas, falling in love, meeting a friend, moving to a new town, choosing recovery, receiving the diagnosis. And without that clarity of biblical proportions, we might find that there is more than one pathway, more than one posture toward our lives, that hold love and hope.
So what do we do when we find ourselves called, nudged, exploring whether there is a new next step or transformation? As Quaker author and teacher Parker Palmer reminds in his spiritual classic, “Let Your Life Speak,” “vocation” or call is a voice to hear, not a goal to achieve.
To understand the voice requires that I “listen to my life telling me who I am ... the standards by which I cannot help but live if I am living my own life.”
When we sense call, whether to a big shift of life and mission or a small habit of change, we must listen deeply and carefully, not just with our ears, but with our whole heart and mind. We listen to what is true about our own lives and spirits, attending to who we are, our passions and patterns and communities.
And we listen to the wisdom of God, through the peace of the Spirit in and around us, through the care and insights of people who love us and through the wisdom of the ages. Most of all, listening for love is the litmus test for hearing our calls.
We all have moments of call. When have you heard it? Where is it leading?
The Rev. Claire Brown was called as rector to St. Paul’s in Athens in 2021 and previously served at St. Paul’s Chattanooga and St. Augustine’s Nashville. She is a graduate of Lee University, Vanderbilt Divinity School, the School of Theology at Sewanee and has been trained as a retreat leader and spiritual director through the Shalem Institute and Still Harbor. Claire is co-author of “Keep Watch with Me: An Advent Reader for Peacemakers,” and “New Directions for Holy Questions.”
