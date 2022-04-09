The Rev. Claire Brown was called as rector to St. Paul’s in Athens in 2021, and previously served at St. Paul’s Chattanooga and St. Augustine’s Nashville. She is a graduate of Lee University, Vanderbilt Divinity School, the School of Theology at Sewanee, and has been trained as a retreat leader and spiritual director through the Shalem Institute and Still Harbor. Claire is co-author of “Keep Watch with Me: An Advent Reader for Peacemakers, and New Directions for Holy Questions.”