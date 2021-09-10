The simple answer is no. Please let me explain. We must understand the Bible as a whole. While there are eternal principles of morality that are taught within the Old Testament, these are also taught within the New Testament. Also, principles on our reverence toward God and love for mankind are reinstated within the New Testament. Only the things reinstated apply to us today. We are not under the Ten Commandments as such, although most of these definitely are reinstated under Christian values. One of these commandments that does not apply to us as Christians is to keep the Sabbath. We do not observe this commandment today as it applied only to the Jewish people in the Old Testament. Many verses come to mind as I write about this topic. Please look them up for yourself.
Galatians 3:24-25, (NKJV), states; “Therefore the law was our tutor to bring us to Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after faith has come, we are no longer under a tutor.”
We need nothing else to understand this passage. This is self-explanatory. The purpose of the law was to lead us to Christ. After Christ had come, there is no longer any need of the law. I know there are those who still teach that we are under Both the Old and New Testaments. If under both, why do we not go to Jerusalem and offer our sacrifices?
We have the account of the Mount of Transfiguration in Matthew 17:1-8 where Jesus takes Peter, James, and John with Him. Jesus was transformed before their eyes and there appeared with Him Moses and Elijah. Peter was going to build three tabernacles, one for each of these men.
Then in verse 5, we have recorded (NKJV), “While he was still speaking, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them; and suddenly a voice came out of the cloud, saying, ‘This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased. Hear Him.’”
In this account, Moses represents the law and the teachings thereof. Elijah represents the prophets and all they stood for. God said to hear Jesus. These three personalities are in no way equal with each other. Jesus is now God’s representative here on earth, not Moses nor Elijah. God speaks to us today through His Son, Jesus, through the words of Jesus as recorded within the New Testament.
Hebrews 1:1-2, (NKJV), “God, who at various times in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, Whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds.”
To make the claim that we are under the Old Testament in any way is a gross misunderstanding and misinterpretation of the Bible the word of God.
So as to remove any doubt that the above is true, let’s look at a few more passages of scripture that puts this to us in a blunt way. The Bible puts this matter to rest in a plain English way, so there should be no misinterpretation.
Romans 7:1-4, (NKJV), “Or do you not know, brethren, (for I speak to those who know the law), that the law has dominion over a man as long as he lives? For the woman who has a husband is bound by the law to her husband as long as he lives. But if the husband dies, she is released from the law of her husband. So then if, while her husband lives, she marries another man, she will be called an adulteress, but if her husband dies, she is free from the law, so that she is no adulteress, though she be married to another man. Therefore, my brethren, you also have become dead to the law through the body of Christ, that you may be married to another — to Him who was raised from the dead, that we should bear fruit unto God.”
Paul is teaching to the Jews here, brethren, a reference to the common nationality, they that know the law. The point is here that these Jews cannot serve the Old Law and be faithful to Christ. In this type of situation, they would be guilty of spiritual adultery, trying to serve both the Old Covenant, the Law of Moses and then to live under Christianity. They were to be dedicated and faithful to Christ alone.
Jesus himself spoke on this matter in Matthew 9:16-17, (NKJV), “No one puts a piece of unshrunk cloth on an old garment; for the patch pulls away from the garment, and the tear is made worse. Nor do they put new wine in old wineskins, or else the wineskins break, the wine is spilled, and the wineskins are ruined. But they put new wine in new wineskins, and both are preserved.”
The point of these two metaphors is that the teachings of Jesus are new. He did not come with a new teaching to be added to the Law of Moses. The teachings of Christ are totally new and different from the Old Testament. They cannot be added to the Law. His teachings demand a new order of worship and understanding completely different from the Old Covenant.
Hebrews 12:24, “to Jesus the Mediator of the new covenant,” again in Hebrews 10:9b, “He takes away the first that He may establish the second.” Finally, in Hebrews 8:13 states, “In that He says, ‘A new covenant,’ He has made the first obsolete. Now what is becoming obsolete and growing old is ready to vanish away.”
The old law became dead by the body of Christ on the cross of Calvary. It is officially dead. However, the Jews, for the greater part, still hang on to it, even though it is obsolete. The first covenant does completely vanish away, never to be practiced again, later in 70 AD. During the invasion of the Roman army and the destruction of Jerusalem, the temple was also destroyed, permanently ending animal sacrifices. Some teach that the animal sacrifices will continue at some point in the future. This goes against Bible teachings and is false doctrine. It will NEVER happen. I pray that you consider these things and search the scriptures. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.