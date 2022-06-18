That’s real satisfaction!

“And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed.” John 3:19-20 NKJV
Some people just can’t go to sleep if there’s a light on. They require total darkness while others prefer some light. I suppose that’s why night lights have been around so long.
When we talk about light vs. darkness, we could be talking literally, figuratively or, as in this case, we could be speaking about spiritual light and darkness. They aren’t compatible. They aren’t partners working together like hot and cold to bring some kind of balance to life. They are polar opposites. For one to win, the other must surrender. One has victory while the other is defeated … and you choose which is which.
Sometimes tremendous struggle is involved in making our choice, but when you shell down the corn it brings forth the simple truth, we make the choice.
I had a conversation earlier this year with a gentleman whom I know and consider a friend. I was inviting him to attend church service with me on the next Sunday as my guest. His reply was straightforward.
He said: “I can’t go with you. I’m not living right in God’s eyes and I don’t want to live right, therefore I’m not going to sit there in disagreement with God. That makes me feel awful.”
Isn’t that the exact meaning of this verse in modern-day terminology?
“For everyone practicing evil hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his deeds should be exposed.”
There is a basic principle I learned somewhere along the way that I must repeat right now. Ready? Here you go: In a room that is filled with darkness, you don’t turn off the darkness to obtain light, you simply turn on the light. In a room that is full of light, you don’t turn on the darkness to make it dark, you simply take away the light.
If you are tired of living in the dark, stop trying to turn off the darkness. Just find the light and abide there. The darkness can’t exist if you are living in the light.
That’s real satisfaction!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
Trending Recipe Videos
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.