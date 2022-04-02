Into Jerusalem Matthew 21:1-11
I. The Modest King (Matthew 21:1) By way of background, it should be noted that all four Gospels stress the importance of Jesus’ final week in Jerusalem. The account of this week occupies fully the last half of the Fourth Gospel (John chapters 12–21) and roughly the last one-third of both Matthew (chapters 21–28) and Mark (chapters 11–16). Early in his own Gospel, Luke announces that Jesus “set His face to go to Jerusalem” (Luke 9:51).
Now in Jerusalem, Jesus will fulfill the primary purpose of his mission on earth: The redemption of all humanity. At Bethphage, a village less than a mile east of Jerusalem, Jesus sends two disciples ahead to retrieve a donkey and her colt. Jesus himself sovereignly steers these events. (NIV First-Century Study Bible)
The Believer’s Bible Commentary explains that Jesus sent two disciples to Bethany with the foreknowledge that they would find a tethered donkey, and a colt with her. They were to untie the animals and bring them to Jesus. If challenged, they were to explain that the Lord needed the beasts. Then the owner would consent. Perhaps the owner knew Jesus and had previously offered to help Him. Or this incident may demonstrate the omniscience and supreme authority of the Lord. Everything happened just as Jesus had predicted.
Special note: As Jesus determined to move steadfastly toward Jerusalem, He thus moved toward His own death. The final week of His life is often called “Passion Week,” an appropriate name since the word “passion” is derived from the Latin word for “suffering.” Each of the Gospels reveals that Jerusalem was the place where Jesus fulfilled His mission by being handed over to the rulers, dying for the sins of the world, and being raised from the dead on the 3rd day.
II. The Lord Needs Them (Matthew 21:2-3) The NIV Biblical Theology Study Bible would have us to know that Jesus’ instructions could reflect his special insight into people’s thoughts or be a prearranged signal with a friend to avoid premature attention to his behavior. An action which again attests to his sovereignty throughout the impending events leading up to his crucifixion.
Some may ask, why did Jesus plan this demonstration? The Orthodox Study Bible proposes that our Lord was obeying the Word and fulfilling the prophecy recorded in Zechariah 9:9. This prophecy could apply only to Jesus Christ, for He is the only One with credentials that proved He was Israel’s King. We usually do not associate the lowly donkey with kingship, but this was the royal animal of Jewish monarchs (1 Samuel 8:13, 16). Actually, we should be careful to note that two animals were involved, the mother and the colt. Jesus sat on the colt with the mother walking beside.
III. A Donkey as a Sign of Peace (Matthew 21:4-5) The requisitioning of the animals fulfilled the Zechariah 9:9 prediction:
“Tell the daughter of Zion,
‘Behold, your King is coming to you,
Lowly, and sitting on a donkey,
A colt, the foal of a donkey.’”
Our Lord’s arrival to the Holy City fulfilled the Isaiah 59:2 foretelling:
“The Redeemer will come to Zion,
And to those who turn from transgression in Jacob,”
IV. The Red-carpet Treatment (Matthew 21:6-9) In riding into Jerusalem in this manner, the Lord Jesus made a deliberate, unveiled claim to being the Messiah. Notable Bible scholar Lange commented that Jesus fulfills intentionally a prophecy which at His time was unanimously interpreted of the Messiah. If He has previously considered the declaration of His dignity as dangerous, He now counts silence inconceivable. It was hereafter never possible to say that He had never declared Himself in a wholly unequivocal manner. When Jerusalem was afterwards accused of the murder of the Messiah, it should not be able to say that the Messiah had omitted to give a sign intelligible for all alike.
The multitudes shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD.”
This quotation from Psalm 118:25, 26 obviously applies to the Messiah’s advent. Hosanna originally meant “save now”; perhaps the people meant, “Save us from our Roman oppressors.” Later, the term became an exclamation of praise. The phrases, “Son of David” and “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD,” both clearly indicate that Jesus was being recognized as the Messiah. He is the Blessed One who comes by Jehovah’s authority to do His will.
IV. Who is This (Matthew 21:10-11) Jesus probably entered Jerusalem through the north entrance to the outer court of the temple. As the city was stirred earlier (note Matthew 2:3), so here: News of Jesus’ presence was inevitably disturbing. “Who is this?” does not mean that Jesus was virtually unknown in Jerusalem, but “Who really is this about whom there is so much excitement?” The answer of the crowds accurately reflects the historical setting: Many of his contemporaries saw him as a prophet (Matthew 16:14; 21:46) “from Nazareth in Galilee” — his hometown and primary field of ministry respectively. The phrase probably also connotes surprise that a prophet should come from so unlikely a place (Matthew 2:23; reference John 1:45-46).
Central Text: Tell ye the daughter of Sion, Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek, and sitting upon an ass, and a colt the foal of an ass. — Matthew 21:5
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
