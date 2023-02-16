The Gospel Jubilee Radio Program heard every Sunday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. on WYXI Radio will be celebrating 53 years of the program on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.
The program will be held at International Light of Life Church, located at 1112 Congress Parkway in Athens. There will be several musical guests on the program.
W.E. Burke started the program in 1967.
The Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham will serve as emcee for the program
In his more than 40 years in the gospel music industry, Biggham has recorded, performed with, written for and/or produced some of the biggest names in gospel, including the Rev. James Cleveland, Albertina Walker, the Rev. Clay Evans, the Rev. Timothy Wright, LaShun Pace, The Mississippi Mass Choir, Dorothy Norwood, Inez Andrews and others.
Biggham is credited with the discovery of Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin. Biggham produced Franklin's first hit, "Joy," with the Georgia Mass Choir and McClurkin's debut hit, "Speak To My Heart" with the New York Restoration Choir.
As co-founder of the New Jersey Mass Choir, the Florida Mass Choir and the DFW Mass Choir, Biggham helped start a thriving choir music scene in the 1980s. In 1983, he founded the award-winning, 100-voice Georgia Mass Choir, with whom he scored a handful of Grammy nominations.
In 1996, the Georgia Mass Choir was brought to the attention of Hollywood producer Penny Marshall, resulting in a featured role in the Touchstone film, "The Preacher's Wife," starring Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston, for which Biggham also served as gospel music director.
As a vocalist, Biggham enjoyed his greatest success on the charts on several collaborations with the Rev. Clay Evans, including gospel standards, "I'm Blessed" and "What He's Done For Me," while earning two Grammy awards as the producer of two classic works from the late Rev. James Cleveland - "Having Church" and "Lord Let Me Be An Instrument."
For his work in traditional gospel, this Vietnam veteran who has more than 500 compositions to his credit, including "Prayer Will Fix It Every Time," "The Storm Is Over," "I Still Have A Praise Inside Of Me," "I'm Blessed," "Come On In The Room" and "I Owe You The Praise," has become one of the most sought-after producers on the gospel music scene.
A Barwick, Ga., native, Biggham's mother, a professional gospel singer, traveled with the likes of the Roberta Martin Singers before settling as a preacher's wife in Lamesa, Texas, and turning her full attention to her young son.
In 1975, during a visit to Savoy Records in New York City, Biggham was offered a job at Savoy. He accepted and became the label's first director of promotions. Just two years later, he was promoted to director of A&R. For the last 10 years of his life, the Rev. James Cleveland worked almost exclusively with Biggham as the producer of some "Live at Carnegie Hall" recordings, and subsequently going on to head the label in the late 1980s as executive director.
One of Biggham's most notable efforts included producing the first gospel album by famed singer and performer Lou Rawls. Biggham also travels extensively, performing and conducting gospel music workshops throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Biggham said, "I have known and appreciated the gospel in word and song all of my life. It is God's gift to me and my gift to the world."
