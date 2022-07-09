The royal official comes from Capernaum to Cana and goes to the Lord Jesus.
He asks Him to come with him. He makes His need known to Him. It is about his son who is so sick, that he is about to die. Therefore, his request is if He wants to heal him. While the courtier believes in the healing power of Christ, his faith is limited. He believes that the Lord should go to his son, as if He can only heal his son through His personal presence. But presence or absence is of no relevance to the Son of God. These are only circumstances and He, Who is God, is above them. (Kingscomments)
Speaking not only to the nobleman, but to the Jewish “people” in general, the Lord reminded them of a national characteristic, that they desired to see miracles before they would “believe.” In general, we find that the Lord Jesus was not as pleased with a faith that was based on miracles as He was with that which was based on His Word alone. It is more honoring to Him to believe a thing simply because He said it than because He gives some visible proof. It is characteristic of man that he wants to see before he believes. But the Lord Jesus teaches us that we should first believe, and then we will see.
“Signs and wonders” both refer to miracles. “Signs” are miracles that have a deep meaning or significance. “Wonders” are miracles that cause men to be amazed by their supernatural qualities. (Believer’s Bible Commentary)
His servants met him on his way back to Capernaum with good news. Jesus had made His promise about 1 p.m. the day before the official met his servants. When he met them, he learned that his son’s condition had improved significantly, not just begun to improve as he had expected, when Jesus gave His promise. His recovery was no accident. This resulted in his believing in Jesus to an even deeper level, though he may not have understood that He was the Son of God. The members of his household believed in Jesus too (reference John 2:11; Acts 10:2; 11:14; 16:15; 16:31; 18:8). He learned that Jesus’ word is powerful to save even at a distance. His faith grew from “crisis faith” (John 4:47), to “confident faith” (John 4:50), to “confirmed faith” (John 4:53), to “contagious faith” (John 4:53). (Constable)
John interestingly identified this miracle as the second sign that Jesus did even though He did other miracles in both Galilee and Judea after He changed the water to wine (reference John 2:23 and 3:2). Moreover, this is the second of several miracles that John labeled in his Gospel as signs, but he numbered only the first two. All this evidence points to his regarding the first and second signs as similar and related to each other.
John explained further that Jesus performed this sign after He had come out of Judea into Galilee. This appears to be another geographical notice designed to help the reader follow Jesus’ movements.
It also suggests a contrast between the unbelief that marked Judea and the faith that was more prominent in Galilee.
This miracle, as the first one that John described, had a limited audience. Only the family and household servants of the official knew of it at first. This was typical of Jesus’ ministry. While Jesus performed many public miracles, and huge crowds followed Him because they witnessed them, they had the desired impact on relatively few individuals (John 1:11-12).
John recorded many witnesses to Jesus’ identity in his record of Jesus’ early ministry (chapters 2-4). The first sign testified to His creative power to change the quality of things. (Merrill C. Tenney, “John: The Gospel of Belief,” p. 312.) His cleansing of the temple showed His authority over the institutions of Judaism.
Nicodemus testified to Jesus having come from God and His role as an authoritative teacher. John the Baptist bore witness to Jesus’ identity as the Messiah. The Samaritan woman implied that Jesus was omniscient. Many other Samaritans acknowledged Jesus as the Savior of the world. The official whose son Jesus healed from afar came to recognize Him as the healer whose word can overcome the problem of distance as well as disease. The first sign in John’s Gospel shows Jesus’ power over time, and the second sign shows His power over space.
John the Apostle also called Him the Son of God, the giver of eternal life, and the One from heaven. This section of the book, therefore, makes an important contribution to the advance of John’s argument and the fulfillment of our Lord’s purpose (John 20:30-31).
Dr. Wayne M. Williams
