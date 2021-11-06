All People Praise God
By way of an overview to aid in our understanding of chapter 7, Bible commentator H.A. (Henry Allen) Ironside stated that in the previous chapter we were occupied with the first half of the seventieth week of Daniel’s prophecy: “the beginning of sorrows” when “the wrath of the Lamb” will be poured out on guilty Christendom and apostate Judaism. All this is yet in the future. Now we find that before the Lord gave John the vision of the opening of the seventh seal (which introduces the great tribulation in all its intensity), He gave him this parenthetic or pause of seventh chapter in which are recorded two important visions. In the first, John sees a hundred and forty-four thousand Israelites sealed by an angel. In the second, he beholds a great multitude of Gentiles, led in triumph by the Lamb, taking possession of the millennial earth.
Theologian E.M. (Edward Michael) Zerr believed that white robes signified a life of righteousness and palms are medals betokening their victory over “great tribulation” (verse 14).
Additionally, verse 9 continues the vision with the words “after this I beheld and, lo, a great multitude which no man could number of all nations and kindreds and people and tongues.”
It is the same company as “the number of them that were sealed,” the hundred forty-four thousand which were “of all the tribes of Israel.” But the multitude in verse 9 were “of all nations and kindreds and peoples and tongues,” which signified that the new Israel was not the fleshly seed of the twelve tribes of Israel; but the spiritual seed — the holy seed — of all nations “which no man could number.”
Further, verse 10 would seem to imply that “salvation to our God” means to ascribe salvation to Him, and unto the Lamb is combined in the praise because God perfects all plans through the Son.
Here we have two distinct heavenly scenes in which the throne is the central figure here, and in chapter 5:11, 12. In both scenes, the angels form the outer circle around the throne. In these beatific visions, we have the doxology of the angelic host in a sevenfold ascription of worship. In the former scene (Revelation 5:11-12), the Lamb is the object of praise; in the latter vision (Revelation 7:11-12), God is the object of adoration. The position of the angels in both scenes is around the throne, while the elders and living creatures form inner circles. The order in which these last, namely “the elders and living ones,” are presented differs in the two scenes. In the earlier one, the elders form the innermost circle; in the later, the living creatures are nearest the throne. The difference is easily accounted for. In the former, the Lamb is in immediate view and the redeemed in Heaven (the elders) naturally gather around Him; whereas in the latter vision, God sitting on His throne, the symbol of universal sovereignty, would account for the near place of the living creatures who represent the executive authority of the throne. The Gentile crowd on earth had ascribed salvation to “our God,” but He is also the God of angels; hence they, too, in their place in the heavens say, “our God.” (Walter Scott)
Interestingly, these two verses contain both an inquiry and an answer. The Lord’s servant John inquired, first, who these (adorned in white robes) were, and secondly, from where did they come?
To which John, the revelator, replied, “Sir, thou knowest.”
As if he had said, Sir, I know not but thou dost certainly know. The elder’s reply for John’s information consists of two particulars. First, he told him whence they came, “out of ‘great tribulation;” that is, persecution, and all kind of sufferings for Christ and the gospel. Secondly, he testified their present state, “And have washed their robes, and made them white in the blood of the Lamb.” Which they did, first, by faith, applying the precious blood of Jesus, in the promises of the new covenant of grace: And secondly, by sufferings, wherein they overcame all their persecutors; namely, Satan and all his instruments, “by the blood of Christ, and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives unto death” (Revelation 12:11). (Knolly)
Bible scholar Charles Box views this passage in light of a sinner’s salvation when he writes, “Christians who overcome the sorrows and tribulations of life will ultimately be in the very presence of God and shall participate in the joys of heaven forever. The blood of the lamb and the joy awaiting the redeemed should motivate us to obey God quickly. Those who obey the gospel are washed in the precious blood of Jesus. To obey the gospel, one must hear the salvation message (Romans 10:17), believe in Jesus (John 8:24), repent of sins (Acts 17:30), confess Jesus as Lord and Christ (Act 8:37), and be baptized to be saved. (1 Peter 3:21). Friend, have you obeyed God’s call to you? Obey now because tomorrow might be too late.
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
