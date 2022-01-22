Dear Reader, in case you’ve missed it, I started writing about finances and Biblical financial prosperity at the beginning of the year. It will take me a few weeks to work my way through the various aspects of “how to handle money.”
While each column addresses a standalone thought, it might seem weird if you haven’t read the previous articles. Each week will build off previous weeks, such as is the case today. If you want to read previous columns, they are available at The Daily Post-Athenian’s webpage (www.dailypostathenian.com/community/) for a nominal subscription fee.
“Tithing is part of the curse.”
That sounds like a bizarre accusation until you hear that passage, “Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed Me! But you say, ‘In what way have we robbed You?’ In tithes and offerings. You are cursed with a curse, for you have robbed Me, even this whole nation” (Malachi 3:8-9 (NKJV)).
If you grew up in church, you’ve probably heard that passage preached to you (or at you) before. Too many times I have heard it used in a manipulative sense.
“If you don’t tithe the curse will be on you!”
Admittedly, it worked on me. I was taught to tithe as a boy and knew the importance of it. However, later in life I heard it preached in such a way to invoke fear, guilt, or shame if one didn’t tithe.
Hence, the misconception, “Tithing is part of the curse.”
The Apostle Paul let us know, in no uncertain terms, as Christians we are redeemed from any curse placed on us through the law.
“Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us (for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree’), that the blessing of Abraham might come upon the Gentiles in Christ Jesus, that we might receive the promise of the Spirit through faith” (Galatians 3:13-14 (NKJV)).
But is tithing part of the law such that the curse is involved? Or is it simply a spiritual principle, like gravity is to the natural world? There are many things we see in the natural that help us to understand spiritual laws, such as sowing and reaping or forgiveness. What if tithing is a spiritual principle meant to invoke blessings in our lives?
Some think tithing was just a command to the Jews operating under the law brought forth by Moses.
But does the principle of tithing exist apart from the law? Does it precede the law? Is it referenced afterward?
I contend that the concept of tithing was instituted in the Garden of Eden. But before we go there, what exactly is tithing anyway? It’s giving God back a tenth of whatever He has first given to us. As an agrarian society, early people understood bounty from the earth or their livestock. They knew if the crops didn’t produce or the animals breed, their livelihoods could dissipate quickly. Conversely, they knew immediately when the Lord had blessed them.
So, let’s go back to the very beginning of the Bible and see what it says.
“Then the Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to tend and keep it. And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, ‘Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die’” (Genesis 2:15-17 (NKJV)).
Adam was not allowed to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, but he was commissioned to tend to it. (Later we read that Eve told the serpent they were not allowed to touch it; she distorted God’s word.) Similarly, we are to tend to the tithe (i.e., “bring it to the storehouse”) but we are not to consume it. Too many people (maybe I should say Christians) consume the tithe without even considering giving God His.
Back to the subject of today’s article: is tithing a thing of the past since Jesus redeemed us from the curse of the law? We may be redeemed from the curse, but we still have access to any blessings associated with it. Just like we’ve been saved from hell; there is still a heaven awaiting us.
The Lord God almighty has challenged us to return the first ten percent of our increase and watch Him bless us in this physical realm. As we rightly handle the tithe, He is committed to shower us with blessings such that we won’t have room to receive it.
Here’s that promise again: “‘Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be food in My house, and try Me now in this,’ says the Lord of hosts, ‘If I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there will not be room enough to receive it. And I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, so that he will not destroy the fruit of your ground, nor shall the vine fail to bear fruit for you in the field,’ says the Lord of hosts; ‘And all nations will call you blessed, for you will be a delightful land,’ says the Lord of hosts” (Malachi 3:10-12 (NKJV)).
The son of Abraham is a prime example.
“Then Isaac sowed in that land, and reaped in the same year a hundredfold; and the Lord blessed him” (Genesis 26:12 (NKJV)).
Receiving a hundredfold on the seed sown doesn’t seem like that great of accomplishment unless you read the rest of the story: “The man began to prosper, and continued prospering until he became very prosperous; for he had possessions of flocks and possessions of herds and a great number of servants. So the Philistines envied him” (Genesis 26:13-14 (NKJV)).
The blessing of the tither caused the Philistines to envy Isaac. Has the blessing of the Lord caused anyone to envy you? I am of the belief that if sinners don’t see anything in our lives that makes becoming a Christian attractive, they probably won’t.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
