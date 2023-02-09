Paul, in his writing to the church at Corinth, is dealing with many problems that existed there.
They are elevating human leaders and wisdom above spiritual leaders, in chapter 1-3. Paul speaks of the faithful steward in chapter 4. In chapter 5, Paul speaks of church discipline. One of their members is living in immorality: He was with his father’s wife (probably a stepmother). Paul continues to mention that the local church has authority to discipline its members. In chapter 6, Christians were taking one another to court before pagan judges. Also, they have problems with lasciviousness. They need to learn to control the desires of the flesh. In chapter 7, Paul gives teachings on marriage. In chapter 8 are instructions against idolatry and the eating of food offered to idols. Paul offers himself as a proper model of the Christian life, in chapter 9. Israel was a tragic example, in chapter 10. In chapter 11, Paul gives instructions on how to behave in the house of God. They were abusing the Lord’s Supper. In chapters 12-14, Paul explains the gifts of the Holy Spirit and the message of charity. Also, all things are to be done decently and in order. God is not the author of confusion. In chapter 15, Paul writes concerning the evidence of the resurrection of Christ. We have instructions on our giving in chapter 16, his plans to personally visit them, and the curses on those who do not believe.
Please read 1 Corinthians 11:17-34 for an understanding of the disapproval of Paul as the Lord’s Supper is being abused. The Communion has been perverted and is not being observed properly. In verses 17-22, there is division among them. Their coming together is for the worse, not for the better. They are in their own private little groups. In these groups, they do not share with one another. Some are filled, others are hungry, some become intoxicated. There are heresies among them. They are making a mockery out of the Communion. Paul tells them that they have houses to eat in. They were making a meal out of this. The rich had plenty, and the poor had none to eat. Then Paul begins in verse 23 explaining that he received instructions from the Lord concerning this Communion and that he is delivering those instructions to the church. Verses 24-26 are practically the same as Matthew 26:26-28 as the Lord instituted the Lord’s Supper from the Passover meal. We all know that the bread symbolizes the body of Jesus as He hung on the cross and that the fruit of the vine symbolizes the blood shed by Jesus that day on the cross. He is our sacrificial lamb for the atonement of our sin. This cup also represents the New Covenant between God and mankind. The Old Covenant has passed away and is no longer valid. The partaking of the Lord’s Supper is a looking backward to the cross of Calvary and forward to look to the crown of life. Then we note that whenever we take of this Communion that we are remembering the death of our Lord, His love for all of mankind, and an opportunity for eternal life.
In verses 28-33, we are to examine ourself as we observe the Lord’s Supper, remembering what they symbolize. Failure to do so is disrespectful to our Lord and inappropriate, it is not acceptable to God and to Christ. We observe this Communion with damnation to our souls if we do so in this disrespectful manner. We cannot be daydreaming as we partake of this. We must be alert and aware of what it represents. God’s judgment will be upon us. When we come together to observe this, we are to tarry for one another, wait until all are finished before interrupting that portion of worship with singing or preaching or contribution. The Lord’s Supper is a serious matter, a time of reverence. Let us honor, praise, and glorify or Lord as we observe this.
In verse 34, Paul says that if a man is hungry, let him eat at home. Don’t make a mockery out of Communion. There are other problems with the church there and perhaps with the Communion that Paul will handle when he visits.
The Church of Christ practices open Communion. We do not dictate who can or cannot be allowed to partake of the Lord’s Supper. Any person who comes to worship with us, whether a Christian or not, decides for themselves to partake or not. We do try to give some teachings and instructions from time to time. There are congregations in denominations perhaps, or in Catholic faith that practice closed Communion. If you are not part of their number as in membership, then you will not be allowed to participate in this observance. You may be dismissed or completely overlooked and denied the containers which are passed around with the bread or the fruit of the vine. I suppose that there are many different ways of handling this issue.
Hopefully the next time you have the opportunity to observe the Lord’s Supper, you will give it more thought, whether you partake on a weekly basis, or otherwise. All acts of worship are very serious, and are meant to bring praise, honor and glory to Christ and to our Father in heaven. If you have an opportunity to come visit with us, please do so. You will be most welcome. If there are questions about anything we do, or what we believe, feel free to ask questions and to discuss these matters in a friendly atmosphere. Also, you can text or call me with questions or comments. Perhaps you have a suggestion on a topic for this column. Feel free to contact me.
