Jonah: Fiery Harbinger of Doom
“And the word of Jehovah came unto Jonah the second time, saying.”
The narrative passes over a number of intervening incidents which arouse our curiosity.
Nothing is given concerning where Jonah was deposited by the fish, what Jonah did next, or where he was when this second commission came from the Lord.
As a speculation, it seems reasonable to suppose that as soon as Jonah was able to do so, he went up to Jerusalem and worshipped and paid his vows in the temple as he had indicated he would do in the psalm-prayer.
Jonah, delivered from the great fish, doubtless went up to Jerusalem to pay his vows and thank God there; perhaps he also thought that his punishment had been sufficient, and that he would not again be commanded to go to Nineveh.
At any rate, it was certain that Jonah had settled down “somewhere” for the Word of God that came the second time said, “Arise and go” (Jonah 3:2); and that is inconsistent with the idea that Jonah was already on the way.
“Arise, go unto Nineveh that great city, and preach unto it the preaching that I bid thee.”
No preacher of God’s Word has any other message than the divine revelation, his first and only duty being to proclaim the truth of God unto all alike.
It is a shame that in our own times, as in many others, “All this is changed into vain show at the will of the multitude, and the breath of popular favor.”
The Hebrew in this verse literally means, “Cry the cry that I bid thee” and it has reference to the fervor, earnestness, and urgency which are to mark the preaching.
Any message, the urgency of which is denied by the manner of its delivery, will be fruitless. (Coffman)
Sackcloth was what the poor and the slaves customarily wore.
Thus, wearing it depicted that the entire population viewed themselves as needy (of God’s mercy in this case) and slaves (of God in this case).
This attitude and these actions marked all levels of the city’s population (namely, the chronologically old and young, and the socially high and low).
The Ninevites did not want to perish any more than the sailors did (reference verses 6 and 14).
Some commentators believed that two plagues, a severe flood and a famine, had ravaged Nineveh in 765-759 B.C, plus a total eclipse of the sun on June 15, 763, and that these phenomena prepared the Ninevites for Jonah’s message.
The Ninevites probably viewed these phenomena as indications of divine displeasure, a common reaction in the ancient Near East. However, this providential “pre-evangelism” is not the concern of the text. It attributes the Ninevites’ repentance to Jonah’s preaching.
Some commentators have credited the repentance of the Ninevites at least partially to Jonah’s previous experience in the great fish’s stomach.
They base this on Jesus’ statement that Jonah was a sign to the Ninevites (Matthew 12:39-41; Luke 11:29-32).
Jonah was a sign in a two-fold sense. His three days and nights in the fish foreshadowed Jesus’ three days and nights in the grave (Matthew 12:40), and his ministry as a visiting prophet delivering a call for repentance to an evil people under God’s judgment previewed Jesus’ ministry (Matthew 12:41; Luke 11:30, 32).
“And Gods saw their works” — They repented and brought forth fruits and meat for repentance; works which showed that they did most earnestly repent.
He therefore changed his purpose, and the city was saved. The purpose was: If the Ninevites do not return from their evil ways and the violence that is in their hands within 40 days, I will destroy the city. The Ninevites did return and therefore escaped the threatened judgment. Thus, we see that the threatening was conditional. (Clarke)
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
