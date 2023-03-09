The topic of this article comes from a well-known quote by Joshua the successor to Moses.
“Now therefore fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and in truth: and put away the gods which your fathers served on the other side of the flood, and in Egypt; and serve ye the Lord. And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” Joshua 24:14-15.
Hopefully we are all familiar with this story of the nation of Israel, having entered into the promised land and conquering the land, their mission was practically finished and God’s promise to give this land to them is fulfilled. This symbolizes a new beginning, a new dedication to God, a new commitment to the One who led them out of the Egyptian bondage unto freedom and into the promised land. They had all experienced God’s protection, provisions, and promises fulfilled. They had been surrounded by the nations round about them. However, these nations had a fear of God upon them. The nation of Israel had a reputation that they were being cared for by the Almighty God, which caused the other nations to tremble. These nations had heard about the 10 plagues of Egypt and their deliverance, even though it had been 40 years previous to their entrance into the promised land. Furthermore, several nations surrounding the promised land had been demolished and concurred as God fought for Israel. Many times more of the enemy was killed from hail from heaven than the slaughter from the Israel army.
Israel had several setbacks during this time, due to their immorality, becoming involved with the surrounding nations, and a lack or inconsistency of seeking the Lord’s direction or approval. They always paid the price for their sins. God would send a plague upon them, or allow the enemy to slay many of them as a result of their disobedience. Joshua had done all he could do as a leader. Joshua was faithful to his God. Joshua is trying to encourage the people and to get them to realize that because of God they were now inhabiting the promised land. Joshua has concern for the nation after his death and is asking for their faithfulness to continue after his departure. Joshua reminds the children of Israel of the curses that would come upon them if they did not remain faithful to the Lord, and that they were to put away this idolatry from which the nations participated in.
“And Israel served the Lord all the days of Joshua, and all the days of the elders that overlived Joshua, and which had known all the works of the Lord, that he had done for Israel,” Joshua 24:31.
We are called upon to make a choice, whether to serve God or to reject God. By trying to make no choice, you have made your decision. There is no neutral position. We have the witness of the Scriptures, the history of Israel that proves the power of God, the protection of God, the provisions of God, and all the blessings of God. When you do not follow the teachings and instruction of the word, you have chosen a different direction. You are not under any of God’s blessings but are under His curses. Of course, we are not under the same covenant that Israel was under. We are under the New Covenant.
“Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith, But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster,” Galatians 3:24-25.
The Old Testament was written for our learning and admonition. We learn so much about mankind, our creation and need for a companion. We learn that man’s decisions when not based upon the directions of God are detrimental to our well-being. Through the Scriptures of the Old Testament, we learn of God’s will and His expectations of man. God has always given instructions for proper worship, in order for it to be acceptable to Him. We have the example of Cain and his worship being rejected. Cain’s whole attitude and actions were wrong, Genesis 4:1-15. Also we see the lack of respect toward God in Nadab and Abihu as they offered unauthorized fire to light their incense. Fire came down from heaven and devoured them both, Leviticus 10:1-2. We see King Saul as he also was disrespectful of God’s word and offered a sacrifice to God on behalf of the people. His kingdom was taken from him and given to another, 1 Samuel 13:8-14.
We learn that the sins of the world had multiplied to an extent that God destroyed the world by water, saving Noah, his wife, his three sons, their wives. Also the sins of the promised land had become so intolerable that Israel was to destroy every man, woman, and child, no survivors. But we understand that Israel failed to completely carry out the Lord’s instructions, for which they paid dearly for their sins.
We as Christians are called upon to make a choice to follow our Savior, Jesus Christ. This choice is a commitment to follow the teachings and instructions of our Lord. This decision is a dedication to Christ even if it means a risk of persecution of bodily harm or even death because of our faith. No one is exempt from making this choice. In order to fully understand what we are committed to and dedicated to, we must have a knowledge of the Word of God. This does not mean that we have to understand everything in the Bible before committing to Christ. However, as we do make that choice, we must grow spiritually and mature as Christians in the doctrines, morality, and in worship to our God. Failure to make this decision means eternal damnation.
If you need assistance, please feel free to call, text me, or send an email. I will assist in every way possible.
Please come worship with us.
