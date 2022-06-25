Years ago, I heard someone say, “God is. He has Spoken. And he didn’t stutter.”
I thought that to be a rather succinct way of talking about God and His Word. Someone else might say “a rather simplistic way.” So, I thought it might be an item of interest to explore with you the inspiration of the scriptures in order to address more fully the last two of the succinct statements. If you’re on board with that, then let’s take a look at God’s means and methods of setting forth His Word.
“All Scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable …” (2 Timothy 3:16).
This is a much-quoted verse about the divine origin of Scripture, and it is worthy to be considered. Paul wrote it to inform us that God communicated with people of faith by giving them His inspired words. Theologians call it Special Revelation to distinguish God’s words through human authors from other religious works written by people apart from inspiration, and to distinguish His words from His other works in creation, called General Revelation.
Because the English translation above uses the word “inspiration” (from the Latin, meaning to breath in), we know that it has something to do with God breathing His message to mankind. But hold on to your seats, “God breathed” is actually a more literal translation of the single Greek word used in the text, theopneustos (as presented in English), than “given by inspiration of God” because to inspire means to breathe in and the reality concerning Scripture is that God breathed out His message. The Greek word is a compound word combining the roots theos (God) and pnuma (breathed), suggesting “breathed out by God” as the clearest translation.
Think about it, God didn’t breathe in His own words, and the text does not infer that the writers breathed in God’s words. Instead, God breathed out His words into the minds of the writers. But how did that work? What was His process? His methodology?
Peter answers those questions in a little book in the Bible called Second Peter. A quick reminder of just who Peter was might be important to people unfamiliar with Christian history. He was a deepwater net fisherman who made his living by taking his sailboat out on the Sea of Galilee with the hope of catching enough fish to divvy out fairly to his boat mates, feed his own family, and sell to people on the docks when he would return from a day or night of fishing.
Peter was among the very first men that Jesus called to walk with Him as a disciple.
Some readers will remember Jesus’ words to Peter and his brother, “Follow me and I will make you fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19).
And follow he did. Over the next three years, he became one of a core group of three disciples that Jesus dealt with more personally and prophetically.
During the weeks after Jesus’ resurrection, Peter, a Jew by birth and practice, rose to prominence as the key leader of the people that would later gather as the first church on the planet. That church, the Church at Jerusalem, was formed within two months of the resurrection.
At some point, Peter left Jerusalem to spread the good news of salvation in the risen Christ. He settled in Rome and became the lead pastor there; a position then called the bishop in Rome. Catholics believe he was the de facto first Pope in Rome — some 300 years before the official Roman Catholic Church was formed.
Bottom line: Peter had seen and heard some amazing things as he followed Jesus, and that brings us to his comments on inspiration that are scattered throughout 2 Peter. One of his main ideas is that inspiration came through the “holy prophets” and the “apostles” (3:2). That claim is bold in that Peter gathers together as one the many writers of the Jewish Scriptures and the writers of the emerging New Testament as being the human authors of God-breathed Scriptures. That is huge!
Another of his big ideas is that Peter referred to Paul as a writer of Scripture.
Peter spoke of Paul as “our dear brother” who wrote of salvation “according to the wisdom given him” (3:15), “as he does in all his letters” (v.16).
And then, the clincher: Peter equates the letters of Paul with the “other Scriptures” (also verse 16).
But how do we know that Peter was right? That answer brings us to his main teachings about the inspiration of Scripture. In chapter 1, he claims that the Gospel writers, and he himself, had “the prophetic word” when they taught and wrote about the life and ministry of Jesus (1:16-21). That he included himself alongside the other New Testament writers is seen in the six uses of “we,” when he asserts that he and the others wrote prophetically about the words and the works of Jesus that they had seen or heard as eyewitnesses.
Here’s where it gets really interesting. In reference to those prophetic writings, Peter asserts that when writing about events they had personally experienced, that their words did not contain “cleverly devised myths” (v.16), and that the things they wrote are, in fact, the “most assured Word of God” (v.19, my translation). Peter was well aware of the power of myth as he grew up in a Greek-influenced culture under a Roman system of government. Both of those cultures were saturated with life-controlling mythologies.
So, hear his words carefully. Peter is actually affirming the miracles that are recorded in the Gospels as historically-real events, and not myths. His claim includes everything from Jesus changing some wash water at a wedding feast into delicious wine, to seven miracles of Jesus (in the Gospel of John) that fulfilled specific prophecies about the coming Savior, to the time when Jesus revealed a part of his essential glory, and ultimately to include Jesus’ physical resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. None of those things were myths. All of those things were real. They were supported by multiple eyewitnesses, written about by Jesus’ contemporaries in peer-reviewed materials, and included in the Scriptures as the most assured Word of God.
Peter’s no “cleverly devised myths” claim certainly extended back in time to include all of the miracles observed and recorded by the Old Testament Prophets. Those were also real and not myth, starting with the burning bush, and including the 10 plagues in Egypt, the parting of the Red Sea, food and water for 40 years in the wilderness, the walls of Jericho crashing down, the contest between God and the false gods on Mt. Carmel, the three men preserved in the fiery furnace, and many more.
Then, in a teaching that solidifies the “no myths” claim, Peter declares that the prophecies of God do not include any “private interpretations” of those historically-observed events and were not initiated or driven by “the will of man” (vs. 20b and 21a). This is significant in that Peter is clearly stating that the human authors of Scripture did not spin the events to fit their own narratives. And neither did initiate their own ideas as truth.
Instead, and here is where we discover God’s methodology of inspiration, Peter informs us that the prophecies of Scripture were written by men “as they were moved by” or “carried along by” the Holy Spirit” (v. 21b). The idea of men being “moved by” the Holy Spirit is instructive as to God’s method of the inspiration of Scripture, in distinction to other religious writings.
Peter, the former boat fisherman from Galilee, seems to have borrowed the words “moved by” from his background as a fisherman and the world of sailboat navigation. By analogy, he offers that God’s method of inspiration is similar to the way a sailboat arrives at its intended destination. The sails are set properly by the captain, thus allowing the wind to guide the vessel to its intended fishing spot or port — the idea being that the hearts and minds of the human authors of Scripture were, at the moment of inspiration, set rightly by the Holy Spirit so that He could move them along, like wind in a sail, with the breath of God to ensure that they wrote the very words intended by God.
Did you see that? It was the breath of God that gave birth to the words written, just as it was the breath of God that gave life to Adam at the moment of his creation. Peter’s “moved by” is the methodology behind the “breathed out by God” or “inspired by God” in the verse at the top of this article. This shows a solidarity of understanding by both Peter and Paul on the subject of inspiration.
God used many platforms to inspire the prophets of old and the apostles of the church. At times, He used His own voice. Numerous are the times when the Scriptures claim, “And God said” followed by the very words heard by the writer. Other times God sent “the angel of the LORD” himself or, occasionally, the angel Gabriel to communicate a direct message or prophecy. Then too, there are God-inspired dreams, visions, poems, and revelations (including John’s Revelation of Jesus and the end times). Each of these illustrates times when the writers were moved by the Holy Spirit. So, too, does the direct inspiration that led to the theological writings of the New Testament.
Other means used by God include the time that He spoke through the mouth of a prophet’s donkey. And the time when He spoke to Moses from a burning bush. Many are familiar with the time on Mt. Sinai when Moses watched as God etched 10 laws on two stone tablets, and some might remember that centuries later God wrote a prophetic message on a wall so that Daniel could warn a distant potentate of coming doom.
In an exceptional way, God “moved” Moses to write of history he had not personally observed: The creation, the flood, the covenant given to Abraham, and the events surrounding Joseph and the famine in Egypt; thus, correcting forever the conflicting oral traditions of Moses’ era with a myth-free and more-sure word from God (in Genesis) than the myths and fables from older Mesopotamian, Syrian, and Egyptian cultures.
How creative is our God! Regardless of the various means He used to communicate, God’s methodology is that He worked through the lives of each of the human writers to set their minds and hearts in such a way that allowed them receive and record the exact message that He intended to be read and applied by the readers of Scripture.
Yes, God did speak, and He spoke clearly — through a man reared in an Egyptian palace (Moses), a physician that became a biblical historian (Luke), and a scholar educated in the finest Hebrew academy (Paul). But also, through a shepherd that became a King (David), a fisherman that became an Apostle (Peter), a tax collector that became a disciple (Matthew), a fig picker that became a Prophet (Amos), and a few dozen more real people that were moved by the Spirit to receive the breath of God in order to write the Word of God.
Just think what could happen if we cared enough to read that which God cared enough to inspire.
Dr. Mike Womack is a retired pastor and public health educator in McMinn County.
