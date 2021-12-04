The gospel of Luke not only covers the earthly life of Jesus, chapter one covers the sacred and fragile embryonic period of his little human body being formed in Mary’s womb. In order for the “forerunner of the Messiah” (John) prophecy to be fulfilled, God had to use multiple people. He has always used people to fulfill kingdom purposes … always … it’s still true today.
Much of the time we view ourselves as spectators of God’s Divine plan. He uses other people, sure, but ask yourself this question: “Is God using me?”
So many people want to make a difference for kingdom purposes but somehow they fall into that never-ending cycle of “once I __, then I can make a difference for God.”
Here we see two women being used by God to deliver kingdom purposes, but the main characters in this chapter are the unborn … John and Jesus. John being carried in the womb of Elizabeth, who was barren and aged. We aren’t certain how old Elizabeth was, but we can accept that in all likelihood she was past the normal timeframe of menopause.
Then there was Jesus in the womb of a young virgin named Mary. Not only was she young (likely 13-15 years old), she had never had a sexual relationship with a man. Two women … one too old … one too young. Both used to fulfill specific prophecies concerning the promised Messiah and his forerunner!
You’re never too young and never too old to serve God. Your circumstances may present impossibilities for you, but nothing shall be impossible with God.
God wants to use you right now for his kingdom purpose. Stop with the “When I _____, God will use me.” Start letting him use you today. How? Where do I start? One way is to just find someone, anyone, and just tell them your story and include God. Like a baby forming in the womb, your story has been formed piece by piece over time. You already have a faith story, just share it … for kingdom purposes!
The time is definitely right.
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.