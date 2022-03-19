“But to each one of us grace was given according to the measure of Christ’s gift. Therefore He says: ‘When He ascended on high, He led captivity captive, And gave gifts to men.’” (Ephesians 4:7-8 NKJV)
I’ve always been a meat eater. Some people prefer ham, some chicken and others are beef people. Now if you’re not a meat eater, it’s ok, just stay with me until I can bring this to some kind of applicable point.
God’s word teaches us that as His children who study the Bible, His desire is for us to progress from exclusively drinking milk to eating the meat of His truth. It’s simply a picture of how God wants us to mature in our faith and to grow in grace and love. If we always eat like babies, we will always be immature in our biblical worldview and in the way we flesh out our Christianity. While milk may be good enough for the new Christian, it’s not good enough to fulfill the assignments God has in mind for a mature believer.
In today’s world, we are bombarded constantly with every weapon and temptation in Satan’s arsenal. Heartaches, heartbreaks and tragedy dominates the reported events of the day. In order to walk victoriously and effectively in this present world, we need more grace than ever before.
We are often reminded of what God told Paul as a response to his prayers when he was asking to be relieved of his “thorn in the flesh.”
God said, “My grace is sufficient.”
The question for us to consider today is just how much grace is available to us in this unprecedented hour in which we live. Also, do some people get more grace than others? We know that, as believers, some of us respond as if we have received less while others may seem to have more.
The answer to each of these questions is found in verse seven.
Verse 7, “But to each one of us grace was given according to the measure of Christ’s gift.”
We all know that we’ve received grace and we all know that in our moments of extra need, God gives extra grace. But what we might not realize is that, if you have passed from death unto life, there’s an immeasurable amount of grace lying within you at this very moment. It’s likely that you haven’t begun to tap into the tremendous supply that is just waiting for you to use it.
How do I know? We just read it. Unto each one of us …
Grace was given …
According to the measure of Christ’s gift …
That brings me to the final question. What was Christ’s gift? If His gift is the standard, like for determining how much grace I have, then what was His gift?
It can’t be defined by only one act. You have to consider the whole. Jesus temporarily gave up heaven. He took on human flesh. The One who was our creator, who was adored and praised non-stop, became poor, misunderstood, hated and finally executed by the most torturous death imaginable … as His gift to you. That was the price of the ticket to heaven that has your name on it.
It was an immeasurable gift that determined how much grace you received. So what do you say we take a break from complaining and instead apply some grace to our life and to others. I’m talking about grace that encourages those around us who are discouraged.
I’m talking about grace that says to the one that’s hurting, “You’re not alone, I will walk through your troubles with you.”
Don’t be stingy, you won’t run out. You already have all you need!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
