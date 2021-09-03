Steven, a humble servant, and blessed partaker of the grace of God by Jesus Christ, to the saints who dwell at Athens. Grace and peace to you from God our Father and our Lord Jesus Christ.
Beloved, I write to you as a brother in Christ Jesus and as God has stirred my soul for His church, insomuch that you keep yourselves from idols.
Further, that you remember the words of our Lord Jesus Christ that were recorded by Luke: “Take heed and beware of covetousness, for one’s life does not consist in the abundance of the things he possesses.” (Luke 12:15 NKJV).
Saints, time would fail us to quote all the words of our Lord concerning this. I pray that you study God’s word for yourselves and not rely upon crafty men to interpret it for you. As our beloved brother Paul brought the message of Christ’s Gospel to those at Berea, and they searched the scriptures day and night to see if those things were true, even so I encourage you to do the same.
For seducers of another gospel, a false one that leads to covetousness, has crept in among us — largely unaware. And why have they been able to creep in among us?
As the writer of Hebrews charged his audience, even so we have become also: “For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil.” (Hebrews 5:12-14 NKJV).
We are satisfied with skating along the surface of our faith, but never going deeper. We are caught up in the fickleness of day-to-day emotions and allow ourselves to be thrown to and fro by them rather than standing on the promises given to us by the Lord. Oh, faithless generation! How long will He suffer us? When He comes will He indeed find faith upon the earth?!
Beloved, I write not to chastise you, but rather that you may be straightened and strengthened. I mention idolatrous men who teach covetous among us. Let me now expand upon them. These men purport teaching that is not sound. Their doctrine claims that since we are Christians, we should never be sick and never be without money.
“You are entitled to health, wealth and prosperity” they preach.
However, this message is not in line with the scriptures nor with the life of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Indeed, their message is appealing, but to the flesh and not to the spirit of Christ in us. Of course, they use the Holy Scriptures to “prove” their points, but saints, it is not sound doctrine as the Apostle Paul encouraged us to seek after. They read their doctrine into the text and do not teach you the true meaning of the verses or passages in context that they use.
For example, they presuppose that Jesus was rich because he had an “entourage,” and He had a nice robe that the soldiers gambled for at the cross.
Not to mention their oft quoted, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that you through His poverty might become rich.” (2 Corinthians 8:9).
Beloved, the facts are (that they so conveniently leave out as they examine the text through 21st Century eyes and not 1st Century eyes in context): Jesus had no entourage in the sense that we think of it. Jesus had 12 purposely-chosen disciples. There were 12 for theological reasons. Jesus was the new Israel, and they were the new covenant “12 tribes”. He was their master and teacher; they were His students. And because they followed Him, they all suffered death just as He did.
His robe was, in fact, high quality. The scriptures describe it as a “seamless” garment, and the soldiers gambled for it. However, this does not prove our Lord was rich. In fact, the robe was most likely given to him as a gift or offering by those who loved Him and recognized Him as the Christ of God (Luke 8:1-3). Further, Jesus possessing and wearing this “seamless” and high-quality robe was akin to the Old Testament priest’s vestment as to point us to Jesus as our High Priest after the order of Melchizedek.
Finally, regarding 2 Corinthians 8:9, if our Lord was not rich in the earthly sense, then what does the Apostle Paul mean by writing this? Jesus was born in a stable in the city of Bethlehem and his crib was a feed trough. His adoptive father, Joseph, was a carpenter; He did not come from a rich family. When Jesus was baptized in the Jordan by John the Baptist and began His ministry, even then He did not amass worldly riches. For the Lord Himself said that He had nowhere to lay His head.
Jesus was rich in that He is “Emmanuel, God with us.” God is the creator of all things and therefore He can lay claim to everything. Therefore, Jesus was royally rich in His deity, and NOT in an Earthly sense as these men propose. He became poor in that He came into His creation as one of us, a human being, and He served us. He deserved to be served as He walked among His creation because He is God, yet He washed the feet of His disciples and served them, and us, by His cross. Of which, by His blood, those who believe are redeemed from sin, condemnation, and Hell.
The Apostle Paul made mention of such grace and Jesus “becoming poor” when he wrote to the Philippians: “Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When he appeared in human form, he humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross. Therefore, God elevated him to the place of highest honor and gave him the name above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue declare that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:11).
They have also affected you, not only in the idolatry of covetousness, but also in the harming your faith. They preach to you to “come get your healing. If you don’t get healed, it’s your fault because you didn’t have enough faith.”
Dear brothers and sisters, many well-meaning and earnest saints have come and zealously believed and trusted the Lord for such, only to not receive what they were promised. Without a shameful face, can we honestly tell those among us who are most faithful, yet afflicted, that they still are coming up short? Saints, this then begs the question, are we guilty of centering the gospel around us?! This is toxic and has turned many who “didn’t have enough faith” away from the Lord.
Verily, our God is Jehovah-Rapha, the Lord, our healer. Indeed, our New Testament instructs us that if any be sick among us to anoint them and pray in faith, but let us remember: Not just anything we ask for shall be given us, but anything prayed in line with God’s will shall come to pass (1 John 5:14). Perhaps, we suffer because God has a plan. Perhaps, when the time is right, we shall be healed that some might believe, or maybe not, so that our faithfulness is seen until death, and again, some might believe. If our suffering benefits our brother unto salvation, then was it not worth it? As Christians, we can only answer in the affirmative for we understand and live by “loving our neighbor as ourselves.” We cannot begin to untangle the weaved web of the plans of the almighty.
Spiritual gifts, healing, signs, and miracles do still exist in Jesus’ church because they are for the edifying of the body. However, when these things become our focus rather than God’s will and plan for our lives, we do err.
The Lord Jesus is our example; He suffered greatly, yet when He prayed to His Father he said: “Father, if it is Your will, take this cup (of suffering) away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done.” (Luke 22:42).
We will suffer and face affliction. Our spirit has been redeemed; however, we earnestly await the redemption of the body and do groan thereby (Romans 8:23). Most of us won’t be rich or have every single desire in an Earthly sense, but all our needs shall be supplied. Also, we will face sickness, disease, and physical death … for now. Take heart my brothers and sisters, for even though through much tribulation must we enter into the Kingdom of God (Acts 14:22), if we suffer with Him, we also shall reign with Him and inherit eternal life, if we hold fast our faith until the end (2 Timothy 2:12).
Finally, saints, let us repent. Let us turn from the treasures that spoil and melt and rot away, for we have attained something much better; a treasure in the heavens, incorruptible and that cannot fade away. Hold fast a profession of the true Gospel of Jesus Christ and let us turn away from every message that seeks to tear us away from our goal. Our goal is not comfort here, for this world is not our home. Our goal is to be with Jesus in the place which He has prepared for us and tell as many people as possible that we can about the grace of His gospel. When this day comes, He shall be our God and we His people and He will wipe every tear from our eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, for the former things will be passed away.
The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
