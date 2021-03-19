Additionally, except Miriam the sister of Moses who is called “a prophetess” in Exodus 15:20, and Deborah (Judges 6:4) in the days of the judges, Huldah is the only woman spoken of in the Old Testament as endowed with prophetic gifts. For the term “prophetess” as used in Isaiah 8:3 signifies only “a prophet’s wife.” Of Huldah we know only what is told to us in this history. She lived in Jerusalem, and her husband, Shallum, was probably a Levite, as he had charge of what must have been the wardrobe for the vestments of the priests. The narrative here shews in what esteem she was held both by king and people, and her language in her answer has quite the prophetic character. She speaks not her own words, but the message of the Lord the God of Israel, and even as Isaiah in the case of Hezekiah, she promises to Josiah, in the Lord’s name, that his supplication shall be answered. (Cambridge Bible for Schools & Colleges)
“Thus saith the Lord, I will bring evil upon this place,” (verse 16) — Now and more sternly, the prophetess informs the king that both what judgments God had in store for Judah and Jerusalem, and what mercy was laid up for him if he would but repent.
“Even all the words” — According to all the words “of the book” — All the plagues threatened in Deuteronomy 28, and in other places. The Scriptures must be fulfilled. They that will not be bound by precept only rather they will be bound by penalty, as well. And God will be found no less terrible to the ungodly than his word makes him to be.
In verses 5-17, the inquiry made is answered — answered affirmatively, “Yes, the decree is gone forth and it is too late to avert the sentence; the anger of the Lord is kindled, and shall not be quenched.”
After this, in verses 18-20, a special message is sent to the king, granting him an arrest of judgment, on account of his self-humiliation and abasement.
Let us reflect briefly on the words recorded in verse 15, “Because his heart was tender, and he had humbled himself before Jehovah, the evil should not happen in his day.”
“And she said unto them, Thus saith the Lord God of Israel.”
Huldah is the only example of a prophetess in Israel who seems to rank on the same footing with the prophets. Miriam (Exodus 15:20), Deborah (Judges 4:4), Isaiah s wife (Isaiah 8:2), and Anna (Luke 2:36) are called “prophetesses,” but in a secondary sense, as holy women, having a certain gift of song or prediction from God.
With full prophetic empowerment, Huldah delivers God’s oracles, just as Isaiah and Jeremiah do. The case is a remarkable exception to the general rule that women should “keep silence in the Churches.”
Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.