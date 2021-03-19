Huldah: Prophet Of Wisdom 2 Kings 22:14-20

I. Josiah’s Delegation to the Prophetess Huldah (2 Kings 22:14) Nothing further is known of the prophetess Huldah than what is mentioned here. All that we can infer from the fact that the king sent to her is that she was highly distinguished on account of her prophetical gifts and that none of the prophets of renown, such as Jeremiah and Zephaniah, were at that time in Jerusalem. Her father Shallum was keeper of the clothes or superintendent over either the priests’ dresses that were kept in the temple or the king’s wardrobe. The names of his (Shallum) ancestors are written and in the Chronicles (1 Chronicles 9:17; 2 Chronicles 34:22). Huldah lived at Jerusalem “in the second part” or district of the city, namely in the lower city, upon the hill which is called in Zephaniah 1:10, and in Nehemiah 11:9. (Keil & Delitzsch Old Testament Commentary)

Additionally, except Miriam the sister of Moses who is called “a prophetess” in Exodus 15:20, and Deborah (Judges 6:4) in the days of the judges, Huldah is the only woman spoken of in the Old Testament as endowed with prophetic gifts. For the term “prophetess” as used in Isaiah 8:3 signifies only “a prophet’s wife.” Of Huldah we know only what is told to us in this history. She lived in Jerusalem, and her husband, Shallum, was probably a Levite, as he had charge of what must have been the wardrobe for the vestments of the priests. The narrative here shews in what esteem she was held both by king and people, and her language in her answer has quite the prophetic character. She speaks not her own words, but the message of the Lord the God of Israel, and even as Isaiah in the case of Hezekiah, she promises to Josiah, in the Lord’s name, that his supplication shall be answered. (Cambridge Bible for Schools & Colleges)

II. Huldah’s Answer and Prophecy (2 Kings 22:15-17) “Tell the man that sent you” (verse 15) — Note, Huldah uses no compliments and speaks directly to the matter at hand and those in question. Even kings, though seemingly gods to some, are merely men to God, and will be dealt with: For with Him there is no respect of persons.

“Thus saith the Lord, I will bring evil upon this place,” (verse 16) — Now and more sternly, the prophetess informs the king that both what judgments God had in store for Judah and Jerusalem, and what mercy was laid up for him if he would but repent.

“Even all the words” — According to all the words “of the book” — All the plagues threatened in Deuteronomy 28, and in other places. The Scriptures must be fulfilled. They that will not be bound by precept only rather they will be bound by penalty, as well. And God will be found no less terrible to the ungodly than his word makes him to be.

III. Huldah’s Prophetic Promise of Josiah (2 Kings 22:18-20) The prophecy of Huldah. The word of the Lord comes to Huldah with the arrival of the messengers, or perhaps previous to it, and she is at once ready with her reply. It divides itself into two parts.

In verses 5-17, the inquiry made is answered — answered affirmatively, “Yes, the decree is gone forth and it is too late to avert the sentence; the anger of the Lord is kindled, and shall not be quenched.”

After this, in verses 18-20, a special message is sent to the king, granting him an arrest of judgment, on account of his self-humiliation and abasement.

Let us reflect briefly on the words recorded in verse 15, “Because his heart was tender, and he had humbled himself before Jehovah, the evil should not happen in his day.”

“And she said unto them, Thus saith the Lord God of Israel.”

Huldah is the only example of a prophetess in Israel who seems to rank on the same footing with the prophets. Miriam (Exodus 15:20), Deborah (Judges 4:4), Isaiah s wife (Isaiah 8:2), and Anna (Luke 2:36) are called “prophetesses,” but in a secondary sense, as holy women, having a certain gift of song or prediction from God.

With full prophetic empowerment, Huldah delivers God’s oracles, just as Isaiah and Jeremiah do. The case is a remarkable exception to the general rule that women should “keep silence in the Churches.”

Note: Interestingly, this biblical account is rendered for conversation and instruction during the time that in America we have come accustomed to observing as Women’s History Month (March). Please, let us not debate, I am merely stating an observation. God Bless!

Central Text: Because thine heart was tender, and thou hast humbled thyself before the Lord, when thou heardest what I spake against this place, and against the inhabitants thereof, that they should become a desolation and a curse, and hast rent thy clothes, and wept before me; I also have heard thee, saith the Lord. — 2 Kings 22:19

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Church Supply Pastor and Christian columnist, Dr. Wayne M. Williams, presently resides in Athens with his wife of 39 years, Lita. For additional study notes, see the Facebook page International Sunday School Lessons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.