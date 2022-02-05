The term “kingdom” in the Bible can be a reference to several different types of kingdoms. It can refer to a political kingdom or a national kingdom. There are references to the kingdom of heaven, the kingdom of God or of Christ.
There is major confusion in the religious world today concerning the kingdom of Christ. Some in the religious world believe that Jesus’ mission from the Old Testament prophesies was to set up His kingdom and was to rule the world through the Jewish nation; Jesus Himself, of course, being the Messiah. These believers believed that Jesus failed to set up His kingdom at His death and that He will return to Jerusalem to reestablish His kingship and will rule 1,000 years. All of this is through the influence of the false teachers of Christianity. It is all a lie.
Jesus did establish His kingdom while here upon the earth almost 2,000 years ago now. His kingdom is the church and He rules the world through the influence of the church today. All over the world, the church holds society to a higher moral standard. There is a right and wrong on how we treat one another and how we conduct our lives.
“And He has on His robe and on His thigh a name written: King of kings and Lord of lords,” Revelation 19:16.
The object of this article is to prove that Jesus is King now. This is what the Bible teaches. Jesus Has established His kingdom and rules the earth through His church. The terms, church, Body, and kingdom can be interchanged as they sometimes all mean or have reference to the same thing.
Peter preached the first gospel sermon in Acts 2.
Peter makes a point in verses 29-36 that Jesus sets upon the throne of David and rules and concludes in verse 36, “Therefore let all the house of Israel assuredly know that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ.”
The term “Christ” in Greek means Messiah. The term “Christ” is found several hundred times in our Bibles in the New Testament.
“Therefore God also has highly exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and those on earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father,” Philippians 2:9-11.
The Bible is clear that Jesus now sits at the right hand of God the Father and has all authority now. Christ rules over His kingdom through His Word, the New Testament. He has left instructions to His followers as to how to worship Him properly and how to live their lives in holiness. Just because you may not acknowledge Him as King does not make it so. The Bible teaches that He has all authority now.
Jesus said, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth,” Matthew 28:18.
After this, He gave what is referred to as the great commission to His 12 Apostles to go out into all the world and to preach the gospel, baptize the believers and to continue teaching them to observe all things that Christ had taught them.
Jesus did not come to establish a literal physical kingdom, but a spiritual kingdom which would spread throughout the earth.
Jesus said, “The kingdom of God does not come with observation; nor will they say, ‘See here!’ or ‘See there!’ For indeed, the kingdom of God is within you,” Luke 17:20-21.
The kingdom of Christ is within our hearts and minds when we choose to submit to Him. We as individual Christians make up the Kingdom of Christ through the church. This is a spiritual organization even though we are part of a physical world. Both worlds overlap here in the church for the time being. The time is coming when this physical world will end and all that is left will be the spiritual world.
Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.”
Pilate therefore said to Him, “Are you a king then?”
Jesus answered, “You say rightly that I am a king. For this cause I was born, and for this cause I have come into the world, that I should bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice,” John 18:36.
“Then comes the end, when He delivers up the kingdom to God the Father, when He puts an end to all rule and all authority and power,” I Corinthians 15:24.
There are so very many verses to choose from that it is impossible to include them all in an article like this. All scriptures before Acts 2 point to a future time when the kingdom would be established. All scriptures after Acts 2 confirm that the kingdom was then in existence. We are now a part of the kingdom of Christ through the church.
“He has delivered us from the power of darkness and conveyed us into the kingdom of the Son of His love,” Colossians 1:13.
This last verse speaks as if we are now already part of the kingdom of Christ. Again, we are part of that kingdom of Christ through the church. Many of us are familiar with prophesies that His kingdom is an eternal kingdom. Whether in heaven or on earth, the church, the body of Christ, or the kingdom of Christ will exist and continue to do so.
“For so an entrance will be supplied to you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” II Peter 1:11.
Please look up for yourself and study this term “kingdom” in God’s word. You may be amazed at your own conclusions.
May the Good Lord bless you in your studies as you search for the truth of God’s word. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
