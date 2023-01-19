“For He has not put the world to come, of which we speak, in subjection to angels. But one testified in a certain place, saying: 'What is man that You are mindful of him, Or the son of man that You take care of him? You have made him a little lower than the angels; You have crowned him with glory and honor, And set him over the works of Your hands.'” Hebrews 2:5-7 NKJV
For most of my adult life, I’ve had a little motto that I’ve repeated to myself on occasion. I can’t remember ever hearing anyone else say it, but it’s one of those sayings that sprouted out of common sense. If you are old enough to remember when people used common sense, you may have heard or said something similar.
Here goes: “Be careful about trusting someone who doesn’t trust others.”
There’s no survey or scientific study that brings you to that conclusion as far as I know. You may not even agree with the statement at all, and that’s totally OK, but the motto has served me well.
Trust. If you stop and think about it, trust really says a lot about you as well as the one you are trusting. When someone trusts you with something, it says that they have faith in you. That is more than a compliment, it’s a statement about your character when someone believes you are trustworthy.
In today’s verses, God Himself is telling you that you are trustworthy. Oh, you may have blown it many times and you may be in a spiritual valley right now, but it’s temporary. Our adversary, the devil, may bombard you with accusations and reminders of your failures. This short passage can silence that voice if you are sincerely seeking God’s plan and purpose for your life. How? Let’s unpack it together.
Verse five refers to a future time when we are in the presence of God when it says “world to come.” This was a time that Jesus looked forward to. Later in this same book, it says that Jesus endured the cross and his motivation came from reminding Himself that He would have great joy at that future time (Hebrews 12).
We know that angels came and ministered to Jesus while He was here. Angels announced His birth and were with Him from the cradle to the tomb. When He ascended back to heaven, angels announced that He would return at the right time to get those who belong to Him. Yes, we can easily see that the “world to come” spoken of here is a big deal to God. Now watch this.
Even though God has used angels throughout history in such important ways, the world to come will not be theirs to manage. Verse seven makes it clear that God is going to trust us with the responsibility of managing the work of His hands. Let’s read these three verses once more … a little slower this time.
“For He has not put the world to come, of which we speak, in subjection to angels. But one testified in a certain place, saying: 'What is man that You are mindful of him, Or the son of man that You take care of him? You have made him a little lower than the angels; You have crowned him with glory and honor, And set him over the works of Your hands.'” Hebrews 2:5-7
Your track record defines your past. God has determined your future. Someday, those who long for His appearing will exchange their own cross for a crown. We will trade a life of battling the flesh for a life that never wanders astray or has a moment of weakness again. We will live in total victory without end. How do I know? God just said so.
I think it’s pretty clear from this that God sees you as trustworthy. Don’t disappoint Him today by living in defeat. You belong to Him. His characteristics were planted inside your soul the moment you surrendered your life to Him. His Holy Spirit lives in and through you. That means that whatever you face today or tomorrow, you already have what it takes to make it through.
God looked at you a long time before you were ever born and said, “You are trustworthy.”
If your faith rests in Him, you can know that He has faith in you!
