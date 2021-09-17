It’s interesting that every time I read the Bible, I find little gems of hidden truth that I had never seen before. I don’t know why this surprises me (or anyone else, for that matter).
After all, Isaiah wrote this prophecy, “Whom will he teach knowledge? And whom will he make to understand the message? Those just weaned from milk? Those just drawn from the breasts? For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept, Line upon line, line upon line, Here a little, there a little” (Isaiah 28:9-10 [NKJV]).
In other words, the more you know, the more you can learn.
Jesus alluded to this principle in His parable of the Sower, “Take heed what you hear. With the same measure you use, it will be measured to you; and to you who hear, more will be given. For whoever has, to him more will be given; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him” (Mark 4:24-25 [NKJV]).
Anyway, I learned something from a passage in one of Paul’s epistles, “But the righteousness of faith speaks in this way, Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will ascend into heaven?’” (that is, to bring Christ down from above) or, “‘Who will descend into the abyss?’” (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead) (Romans 10:6-7 [NKJV]).
The interesting thing is the truth that can be found in just two words embedded in those verses: “faith speaks.”
What you believe will be available for all to hear and know, because it will be evident in the words you speak.
I don’t mean the words you speak when you are around other believers at church. I mean the words you speak when the pressures of life are upon you. When sickness and disease attacks, when debts try to swallow you, when seemingly insurmountable problems assail you, what do you say during these times? That is your faith speaking. That is what you really believe.
If you’ve ever taken a completely dry sponge and dipped it into a bucket of sudsy water, as if to wash a car, it’s going to come out with sudsy water in it. As the dirt comes off the car and the water gets dirty, pretty soon your sponge will get dirty, as well. The sponge will absorb whatever liquid into which it is submerged. And when squeezed, whatever is in the sponge will come out. The same is true of you, whatever you put into yourself is what will come out.
I think computer programmers have a phrase for it — “garbage in, garbage out.” You can have the highest-powered computer on the planet, with the most sophisticated program, but if the data you feed it is flawed, your conclusions are going to be erroneous.
If you were to take a voice recorder (we used cassette players for this back in the day) and record the words you speak for a 24-hour period, we could find out pretty quickly exactly what you believe. All because of that little phrase in Romans 10:6: “faith speaks.”
Here’s the thing, your faith is always speaking. It’s what you’re saying when you think no one is listening. The words that come out of your mouth in private times are the words you will live by publicly.
Jesus said, “For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34b (NKJV]).
Which is why I asked, do you hear yourself?
If I hear you at church Sunday confessing, “My God will supply all my needs according to His riches in glory” (reference Philippians 4:19), I will probably say “amen” as I agree with you.
But if you confide in me on Monday about an unexpected bill and wonder how you’re going to pay it, then I know your Sunday words were for show and not something you truly believe.
If I hear you at church Sunday thanking the Lord for the salvation of your loved ones, I will thank the Lord with you. I have no problem believing and celebrating a prodigal’s eventual return beforehand. However, if your Monday discussion includes you bemoaning their bad behavior and wondering what you’re going to do with them, then I’ll wonder if your Sunday thanksgiving was just empty words.
If I hear you at church on Sunday proclaiming your good health (reference Isaiah 53:5, Matthew 8:17, 1 Peter 2:24), I will immediately concur knowing it is God’s will for you to be totally healed. If come Monday you’re telling me your symptoms and the doctor’s diagnosis, I will begin to question your true beliefs; do you really believe you’re healed or are these just words you speak at church?
Which prompts me again to ask: Are you hearing the words that are coming out of your mouth?
Jesus cautioned us, “For by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned” (Matthew 12:37 (NKJV]).
You don’t live by anyone else’s faith, nor do you live by anyone else’s words (unless you allow them to speak negatively over you and you don’t challenge them, but that’s a topic for a different column). But the words you speak and believe, those are the words by which you will live.
My prayer for you, Dear Reader, is for the Lord to open your ears so that you can clearly hear and understand the implications of every word you speak. Hopefully, you’ll find the fortitude to change the ones that need changing and bolster the ones that mimic God’s Word.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
