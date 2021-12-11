I know among some religious leaders, to say God speaks to me is taboo. I wonder what they would say if I said He leads me or guides me? The communication I receive from my heavenly father can be difficult to explain to anyone who hasn’t had similar experiences. To say He speaks to me may imply something that words cannot adequately capture. It’s never an audible voice that others nearby could hear and comprehend.
Sometimes, He leads me through my spirit, other times it’s through my thoughts. Sometimes, He brings scriptures to my remembrance. A couple of times He has interrupted my musings to insert His ideas directly into my mind.
Why do I bring this up? I have found I am more successful in this life as I tune myself to hear His voice and follow Him moment by moment. And life keeps giving me what some would call teachable moments I can share with you, Dear Reader.
Sometimes, those teachable moments are because I hear His voice, immediately obey, and receive the benefit thereof.
Sometimes, those teachable moments are when I make mistakes, fail to follow His voice, and things don’t go as well as planned. Allow me to explain a recent mistake.
First, I enjoy drinking coffee. I don’t need a five dollar cup of franchise brand seasonal brew. I am happy with a simple cup of black coffee brewed from the comfort of my own kitchen. I even have an old Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Thermos that I use to take it to work with me.
I like to switch between Café Bustelo and some type of whole bean coffee. It was while I was making a pot of Café Bustelo when the mistake started. Please don’t misunderstand, it’s not the coffee’s fault, it’s all mine. I was opening a new pack of the coffee and, instead of dumping it into a tin container, I inadvertently started dumping it into the coffee pot filter. As soon as I realized my mistake, I dumped the rest into the tin, and removed the extra coffee from the filter. At least I thought I had removed enough of the extra coffee. I did not. It was some of the strongest coffee I had made in a while.
I don’t know how your body processes caffeine, nor would I presuppose to know, but when I get high doses of caffeine, my mind starts going a hundred miles an hour. I tend to think and rethink every sensory input, every conversation, every minute decision. My mind becomes too occupied with its own thoughts to hear anything from the Lord. And that’s the problem.
I walked into a business situation later that day; things didn’t go as planned. In retrospect, I realized the Lord was trying to forewarn me there would be an issue. I kept dismissing the thoughts because, well, a caffeine high does that do me.
After the fact, I found myself distressed with the outcome of the situation. As the caffeine wore off, I was more upset that a minor business misunderstanding bothered me so. The Lord has blessed me tremendously; I realized He can easily make up the financial difference. I wasted mental time and spiritual energy on something so very trivial.
On the way home that evening, still feeling the effects of the caffeine, I was compelled to stop and get gas. I didn’t really need gas. It was already past my bedtime. There would be plenty of time to fill up the next day, as I would be in town and had nothing scheduled in the afternoon. Nonetheless, I was compelled, so I stopped to get gas.
It was there I was approached by a young man claiming to need money within the next few hours or his wife and daughter would be homeless. The story didn’t make sense. Who kicks someone out of a house at midnight? But it was late, and I was tired. I didn’t really feel like questioning him. I figured if I gave him a few bucks he would be grateful and leave. After all, something is better than nothing, right? And if I gave him something, I could end this embarrassing moment for him. So, I handed him about a third of what he requested. And, as suspected, he professed his gratitude, and turned to leave. Since I had just finished pumping gas, I turned as well to get back into my vehicle.
That’s when the Holy Spirit brought this verse to my mind, “But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him” (1 John 3:17)?
The Lord had arrested me with His Word. It cut like a two-edged sword. How could I claim to love someone when I won’t even help them out when it’s in my capacity to do so? I had enough cash in my pocket. I circled around the gas station knowing he couldn’t have gotten far and gave him more than what he requested.
Later, I was second guessing everything about that encounter.
However, I took solace in this promise, “He who has pity on the poor lends to the Lord, And He will pay back what he has given” (Proverbs 19:17 (NKJV]).
I am confident the money I gave him will be retuned to me. I did what I was led to do; the young man’s motives and intention are irrelevant to my obedience.
Why am I sharing all of this with you, Dear Reader?
I am convinced that success in this life depends on our ability to hear from God. There is great comfort in knowing that your steps are directed. Decision making can be done with confidence and faith.
Learning to hear the voice of God is a practiced skill. If you’re wondering if a prompting is God or not, I recommend using the Bible to calibrate you. He’s not going to lead you apart from His Word. Knowing His Word will make your path clear and your foundation sure.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.