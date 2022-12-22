I just hate it when people do that. You know that thing that Jesus did in verse 4? It’s intriguing enough that in addition to teaching in the temple, Luke writes that Jesus also preached the gospel … in the temple. Before Calvary. Before the empty tomb. He preached the gospel to them before the gospel was written.
We don’t know exactly what Old Testament scripture he focused on, but we do know that instead of laying the burden of keeping Levitical law, he gave them hope in the message of the good news of the gospel.
A message that was currently beyond what they were able to comprehend. Sometimes that’s all it really takes to get people into a confrontational frame of mind.
In this case it was the chief priests, scribes and elders. They confronted him and questioned his authority.
“Who authorized you to say and do these things?”
That’s when Jesus did that thing. He responded to their question … with a question. Come on, admit it, you don’t like that either. It was a simple question that they soon realized was out of their league.
Over the years I’ve picked up some unique slang phrases and their meanings from other languages. In Brazil, they have a phrase that is the equivalent to our phrase, “that’s out of your league.” When they say it in Portuguese, it has a literal translation in English that means, “That’s too much sand for your little truck.”
Like these priests, scribes and elders, when we ask a question born out of a motive that is anything other than seeking truth, we may not be able to handle the truth.
Let’s face it. The infinite wisdom of God goes far above what our finite minds can comprehend.
I remember reading that the Grand Canyon is nearly 300 miles long, almost 29 miles wide at its widest point, and 6,000 feet deep. I knew this for years. I had heard friends describe it and even share their pictures with me. I really thought I understood how massive it is. Then one day I got to visit and see it in person. As I approached the edge and my eyes began to experience the majesty associated with seeing the Grand Canyon, it was as if all my previous knowledge of its magnitude totally disappeared from my memory. I knew … but I had no idea!
The gospel, the cross, the resurrection, the wonders of life eternal and the love in the heart of God reserved just for you and me. When I think I’ve wrapped my mind around it, God reminds me of this little truth … when it comes to comprehending his love, it’s just too much sand for my little truck!
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
