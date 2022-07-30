The practice of ascribing characteristics, metaphors, and names to God is a long tradition of our scriptures.
Without even delving into all of the symbols and metaphors in both the Old and New Testaments, we see that God is given many names. In the Old Testament, God is: El Roi, God who sees me; El Elyon, God most high; Jehovah Jireh, God who provides; and many more.
In the New Testament, we find: Kyrios, Lord; Abba, father; and Christos the Messiah.
But one of the most commonly used is the name that God offered to Moses: Yhwh. It means “to be,” “I am,” “is.” Some biblical scholars note that the word simply sounds like a breath. This name points to the deep truth that our words about God are not God. Sure, we name God; we imagine God as different images and visions; we have a sense that God is present in moments big and small. And not one of those names of God can express the fullness of who God is.
In the children’s book “What is God Like?” the authors write, “Whenever you aren’t sure what God is like, think about what makes you feel safe, what makes you feel brave, and what makes you feel loved. That’s what God is like.”
And yet that’s not necessarily what we always find in the Bible. The psalms and prophetic writings are full of horrible, hard language about God. There God sounds dreadful, punishing. Does God even care? When there is evil, exile, famine, does God send it? This is the sort of scripture that requires us to look at the bigger picture, what these texts are trying to accomplish, who they were intended for.
Much of the poetic and prophetic writings of the Hebrew Bible are a specific form of writing called the lament. Lament is an expression of grief that lets everything out — the anger, the frustration, hopelessness, confusion, even sarcasm. These verses are full of fear and accusation, a sense that God must be awful and all is lost.
Lament isn’t doctrine, the ideas and words that God’s people discern to be the nature of God. In the lament scriptures, we do not see a claim on God’s character, but the prophet or poet’s deepest feelings. They express the ugly suspicions and raw emotions in confidence that their relationship with God will sustain it. Lament is a willingness not to try to pin God down on what it all means, an acceptance that sometimes the quick and easy explanation is not the real heart of the matter.
This willingness to suspend the meaning-making and polished-up conclusions can be excruciating.
But the former bishop of Durham and New Testament Scholar N.T. Wright says, “It is no part of the Christian vocation to be able to explain what’s happening and why. In fact, it is part of the Christian vocation not to be able to explain — and to lament instead.”
The practice of lamenting, of letting things sit and expressing our feelings, staying with the hard stuff and not making quick resolutions, is an act of faithfulness and honesty in our faith. God can handle your honesty and mine. God knows and loves us so deeply, knows what we’re feeling. Why wouldn’t we express that to the safest and most understanding listener in our lives?
We’ve all experienced something that brings us short with the brutal unfairness of it all. And through the lamentations in scripture, we are invited to join in the voice of faithful people throughout the ages and express to God our sense that “This isn’t fair.” We worship and listen for a God who is beyond our words, but the final word of God is love. Our loving God is present to us even in our lament, our honest feelings about God.
