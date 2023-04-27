A Promise Is Made To Jesus’ Disciples
Acts 1:1-11
I. Jesus’ Preparation for Leaving (Acts 1:1-3)
In his commentary series, the notable William Barclay stated, “In two senses the Book of Acts is the second chapter of a continued story. First, it is the second volume which Luke had sent to Theophilus. In the first volume, his Gospel, Luke had told the story of the life of Jesus upon earth. Now he goes on to tell the story of the Christian Church [upon the earth]. Second, the Book of Acts is the second volume of a story which has no end. The Gospel was only the story of what Jesus ‘began to do and to teach.’”
This passage tells us how the Church was empowered to do that by the work of the Holy Spirit. We often call the Holy Spirit the Comforter. That word goes back to Wycliff; but in Wycliff's day, it had a different meaning. It comes from the Latin “fortes [fort],” which means “brave.” The Comforter is the one who fills men with courage and with strength. In the book of Acts, indeed all through the New Testament, it is very difficult to draw a line between the work of the Spirit and the work of the Risen Christ; and we do not need to do so, for the coming of the Spirit is the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus.
"Lo, I am with you always, to the close of the age," (Matthew 28:20).
II. Jesus’ Promise Before Leaving (Acts 1:4-8)
Throughout his ministry, Jesus labored under one great disadvantage. The center of his message was the kingdom of God (Mark 1:14), but he meant one thing by the kingdom and those who listened to him meant another.
The Jews were always vividly conscious of being God's chosen people. They took that to mean that they were destined for special privilege and for worldwide dominion. The whole course of their history proved that humanly speaking that could never be. Palestine was a little country not more than 120 miles long by 40 miles wide. It had its days of independence, but it had become subject in turn to the Babylonians, the Persians, the Greeks and the Romans. So, the Jews began to look forward to a day when God would break directly into human history and establish that world sovereignty of which they dreamed. They conceived of the kingdom in political terms.
Therefore, we see that, by the kingdom, Jesus meant a society upon earth where God's will would be as perfectly done as it is in heaven. Because of that, it would be a kingdom founded on love and not on power.
To attain to that, men needed the Holy Spirit. Twice already, Luke has talked about waiting for the coming of the Spirit. We are not to think that the Spirit came into existence now for the first time. It is quite possible for a power always to exist but for men to experience or take it at some given moment. For instance, men did not invent atomic power. It always existed, but only in our time have men tapped it. So, God is eternally Father, Son and Holy Spirit, but there came to men a special time when they experienced to the full that power which had always been present.
The power of the Spirit was going to make them Christ's witnesses. That witness was to operate in an ever-extending series of concentric circles, first in Jerusalem, then throughout Judaea; then Samaria, the semi-Jewish state, would be a kind of bridge leading out into the heathen world; and finally, this witness was to go out to the ends of the earth.
III. Jesus Departs in View of the Disciples (Acts 1:9)
This short passage leaves us face to face with two of the most difficult conceptions in the New Testament.
First, it tells of the Ascension. Only Luke tells this story, and he has already related it in his gospel (Luke 24:50-53). For two reasons, the Ascension was an absolute necessity. One was that there had to be a final moment when Jesus went back to the glory which was his. The 40 days of the resurrection appearances had passed. Clearly that was a time which was unique and could not go on forever. Equally clearly, the end to that period had to be definite of a definitive act. There would have been something quite wrong if the resurrection appearances had just simply faded out gradually and not as dramatic as is recorded here.
IV. Jesus Will Return Just as He Left (Acts 1:10-11)
And while they looked steadfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel.
Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.
For the second reason, we must transport ourselves in imagination back to the time when this happened. Nowadays, we do not regard heaven as some local place beyond the sky only, rather, we regard it also as a state of blessedness whereas we are forever in God’s sight and He is forever in our presence (2 Corinthians 6:16). But every man, even the wisest, in those days thought of the earth as flat and of heaven as a place above the sky. Therefore, if Jesus was to give his followers unanswerable proof that he had returned to his glory, the Ascension was absolutely necessary. But we must note this.
When Luke tells of this in his gospel, he says, "They returned to Jerusalem with great joy" (Luke 24:52).
In spite of the Ascension, or maybe because of it, the disciples were quite sure that Jesus was not gone from them, but that he was forever with them!
Central Text: But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you - Acts 1:8a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.