Last week we looked at several passages of scripture dealing with prayer. We noticed that if a person lacks wisdom that he is to ask of God, and that God will generously give you wisdom. However, you must ask in faith.
Perhaps we all have more wisdom than we want to admit. For instance, we all often make wrong decisions when we know better. We know what the wise thing to do is, but we decide in favor of what “I” wants to do or the desires of my flesh. So the following paragraph demonstrates the point that a person may be wise, or have wisdom, but fail to use that wisdom. It is the same thing said in James 4:17 (KJV), “Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” Sometimes we go against common sense and wisdom.
In order to help understand this, we will look at the example of Solomon. Solomon in known through history as being the wisest man who ever lived; the exception is Jesus. Solomon was wise in book learning or education, architecture, finances, agriculture, nature, science, and in all areas of life. He had great understanding and wisdom. However, he was weak in wisdom when it came to fulfilling his personal desires of the flesh. It is recorded that he had 700 wives and 300 concubines. He took for himself women from all nations under heaven. Some of these women were taken as an agreement between two nations as a sign of peace, or a treaty. Solomon catered to his wives in that he built for them places to worship so they could worship their idols and practice according to their custom. This idolatry was condemned and not acceptable to God. Solomon knew better than to help promote this. So, the point is that Solomon in all his wisdom ignored what wisdom told him to do and did that which gave him pleasure and promoted the false religions of the women in his harem. He sinned before God in this.
Now I would like to discuss a little more of the power of prayer.
We will turn to James 5:17-18, “Elias was a man subject to the like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth fruit” (KJV).
Now this is what I call a powerful prayer! That God would cease rain for three-and-a-half years because of the prayer of Elias is power. Farmers used to pray for rain that is necessary to crops and for animal life. I hear very few prayers for rain these days. Rain just seems to come automatically or according as God designed nature to do. Our lives are involved in other areas of occupations that we pay no attention as to the need of rain. However, there are always things and people that have need of prayer. Prayer is an opportunity that we have to talk with God, to express our thanks, to recognize God as our creator, to bring our problems and concerns before the throne of God through Jesus our Savior.
The last part of verse 16 states, “The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.”
There is power in prayer which actually goes to God and then our God Almighty is the true source of power.
There are several examples of the power of prayer recorded for us within the word of God. Why would we not want to take advantage of prayer? We can see Moses praying to God when the people came down with a plague and God stopped the plague. We can read how Hannah, a barren woman, prayed to God for a child and He gave her a son. Then God blessed her with other children. We read about Daniel’s determination to continue to pray three times a day in spite of a decree not to pray to any other than the king at that time. Jesus taught of prayer and spoke of it often. Jesus gave us the model prayer — Matthew 6:9-15. Some refer this as the Lord’s prayer, but incorrectly so. The Lord’s prayer is in John 17:1-26, as He was in the Garden of Gethsemane the night of His betrayal. There is no doubt that His prayer was a source of strength for Christ as He was in agony over the day to come for His crucifixion. During this prayer, He prayed to His Father recognizing the will of God. Jesus prayed for Himself, His followers, and those who would be influenced through His teachings down through history. Jesus prayed for the Father’s will to be done; he prayed for the unity of faith of the disciples and for those throughout time and history.
What has happened to unity? Are we really in unity of faith when there is so much controversy among ourselves. Is there anyone calling for unity and working to accomplish that goal of Christ. Unity was important to Christ; it is something He prayed for. In today’s Christianity, it as if there is no concern for unity. There is no reasoning together to promote understanding of God’s word. Christianity today comes in one hundred and one flavors. There are actually over 45,000 denominations globally, according to Google.
Do you suppose this is the unity that Christ prayed for when He prayed in John 17:21, “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they may also be one in us: that the world my believe that thou hast sent me.”
Let us also pray the prayer for unity of faith.
I know you can say that I have gotten off the subject of prayer. But I haven’t. Unity is something Christ has prayed for, and now look at us! We are divided in doctrine and in how we worship God. Is all this acceptable to God? You believe this way and I believe that way. It is time we all turned back to the bible and learn the word of God. We can only be united on the Holy Word, The Bible. The bible always pleas for unity, always! Let’s have respect for the word of God. You are welcome to come worship with us as we are searching for the truth of God’s word.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
