“But He said to them, ‘Let us go into the next towns, that I may preach there also, because for this purpose I have come forth.’” Mark 1:38.
There we have the purpose of the ministry of Jesus stated by Jesus, Himself. Jesus was amazing as to His capabilities while living upon this earth. Jesus as God had unlimited power while living here, even in human form.
As we read the gospels, we notice that Jesus had the power to turn water into wine, to heal all manner of diseases and physical ailments, to walk on water, calm the wind and waves, to cast out demons, and to raise the dead. Jesus could heal longterm diseases as the woman who had internal bleeding for 12 years or the paralytic who was let down through the roof, or the blind or the lame. Jesus could even cure the horrible disease of leprosy. He could defy mathematical logic and feed thousands of people with only a few loaves of bread and a few fish.
His attraction for people was tremendous. The people flocked about Him just to touch His garment. He was a celebrity. Everywhere He traveled there was a multitude of people that met Him, wanting a miracle.
There are still people trying to follow Jesus today expecting a miracle. The crowds were so large within the cities that Jesus had to meet them out in the country. On one occasion when Jesus got into a boat to go across the Sea of Galilee to the other side to get away from the crowds, they followed along the bank of the sea to meet Him on the other side.
Jesus was trying to leave His popularity behind, of His healing and miraculous abilities, in order that He might preach or teach the people. Teaching was His priority, it was His purpose of coming to this earth.
Jesus on one occasion said, “I am the way, the truth, the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.” John 14:6.
It was hard for Jesus to preach because of all the crowds pressing against Him for a healing. Jesus performing these miracles here upon the earth is proof that Jesus is God. Jesus is divine and has all the powers of God.
On one occasion when the paralytic was let down through the roof by four men, Jesus stated that the man’s sins were forgiven. The religious leaders understood the meaning that only God can forgive sin. Jesus was forgiving sin. Jesus is God.
The Scribes and Pharisees could not handle this fact, that Jesus could forgive sin, claiming to be God.
They challenged the authority of Jesus, to which Jesus replied “Which is easier, to say to the paralytic, ‘Your sins are forgiven you,’ or to say, ‘Arise, take up your bed and walk’? But that you may know that the Son of Man has power on earth to forgive sins — He said to the paralytic, I say to you, arise, take up your bed, and go to your house. Immediately he arose, took up the bed, and went out into the presence of them all, so that all were amazed and glorified God, saying, ‘We never saw anything like this.’” Mark 2:9-13.
Jesus through His healing was trying to teach that He has power to forgive sin. Also, we gather that the forgiveness of sin is the greater blessing of the two. Forgiveness of sin is greater than the healing. Forgiveness of sin deals with things eternal, the eternal life of the soul and being made justified before God the Father.
As we notice the healing of this man, we note that it was an instant healing which needed no physical therapy. The man healed could easily do whatever was requested of him by Jesus. Apparently his whole body was given strength so as he could carry his bed now. He was not dizzy or weak, but fully capable physically and mentally. Four men brought him in. He was leaving on his own power.
The religious rulers of that day ruled with very little compassion. They were always questioning Jesus and challenging His authority. They saw Jesus eating with the tax collectors and sinners and looked upon Him with disdain.
Jesus knew their thoughts and said unto them, “Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick, I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” Mark 2:17.
By this statement, Jesus was not saying that the religious leaders were righteous nor that they were sinnners. The religious leaders were self-righteous. They thought that they were holy and righteous before the people. God did not consider them as holy and righteous.
The Bible teaches that “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,” Romans 3:23.
And that only through Jesus can we know the Father. There is no other name under heaven by which we must be saved, Acts 4:12.
Perhaps we are still dealing with this type of attitude in our modern-day religion. Are there any self-righteous people today? The scribes and Pharisees thought, or failed to understand that they needed Jesus. They were actually ignorant of God’s word even though they knew a lot of the Old Testament. They failed to apply the Word to themselves, perhaps they thought they were above the Law; however, they knew how to apply the Law to everyone else. They had a heart problem. They worshipped for show. Everything they did was for others to see their piety and how faithful they were to God.
“Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written: This people honors Me with their lips, But their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.” Mark 7:6-7.
All of these problems have always existed and always will. There will always be self-righteous people that attend worship and do good deeds for show, in order to be recognized. We perhaps can’t help them, they are self-righteous. However we can make sure that our heart is right with God and Jesus as we worship. Perhaps we need to have a heart check-up in order to assure ourselves that we are humble before God and are seeking to worship God correctly in spirit and in truth. You are invited to come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
