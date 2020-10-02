Luke’s account of the post resurrection events of the early New Testament church hold present day believers spellbound.
The Messiah had been crucified, resurrected and ascended to the Father. The Holy Spirit was sent by the Son to indwell and empower believers. The disciples had been given a holy mandate to go into Jerusalem, Judea, Samaria, and the ends of the earth to proclaim the resurrection.
To the casual reader, the entire situation seems too good to be true. Certainly, there would be long lines of Jews, Greeks, Romans and everything in between desiring admission into this newly-formed entity called the Church. Granted, in those first days and weeks after Pentecost, numbers came to Christ and the Church swelled in attendance but (and there is always a but) Luke also records arrests, prison cells, stoning, and persecutions.
Of the original 12 Apostles, discounting Judas the betrayer, ten died martyrs’ deaths with John alone living as an exile on Patmos where he wrote the book of the Revelation. Rome had not lifted its heel from the neck of the Jewish world. The fickle Jews were ever busy trying to stamp out this sect of the Nazarene. Every generation of believers has faced intense trials but, in my opinion, those introductory years had to have been some of the most severe.
Time nor space does not permit discussions of the centuries after the Apostolic Age. Those slaughtered from Polycarp till Luther’s thesis was nailed to the door of the Castle Church of Wittenberg and the miles of catacombs cradling their precious cargo attest to the severity of the times. The inquisitions of the Dark Ages and the martyrs’ fires set by the harlot church all saw men and women refuse to deny their Savior. I would not recommend it for armchair or after-dinner reading, but “Foxe’s Book of Martyrs,” as well as “The Trail of Blood” by James Milton Carroll expose in detail the rigors endured by believers through the ages. Factor in the reign of Nero, the Roman madman, and his successors up until Constantine and imagine the fulfillment of the writer of Hebrews as he paints the portraits of those hanging in God’s hall of faith.
“Who through faith subdued kingdoms, wrought righteousness, obtained promises, stopped the mouths of lions. Quenched the violence of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, out of weakness were made strong, waxed valiant in fight, turned to flight the armies of the aliens. Women received their dead raised to life again: and others were tortured, not accepting deliverance; that they might obtain a better resurrection: And others had trial of cruel mockings and scourgings, yea, moreover of bonds and imprisonment: They were stoned, they were sawn asunder, were tempted, were slain with the sword: they wandered about in sheepskins and goatskins; being destitute, afflicted, tormented; (Of whom the world was not worthy:) they wandered in deserts, and in mountains, and in dens and caves of the earth” (Hebrews 11:33-38).
The answer, of course is, “the world was not worthy.”
This is our heritage as believers. What will be our legacy to future generations? Will America’s brand of Christianity hold when real trials come?
Since I entered this world, there has been no war fought on American soil. I was in Washington, D.C., when the events of 9/11 occurred and remember the shock waves that reverberated across our land. But no enemy tanks rumbled through our streets with no bombs dropped on our cities. I still remember walking on the greens between the Lincoln Memorial and the Capitol Building that night. The night was lighted with candles. Thousands were singing; groups were praying.
I wondered then and do today why God has spared my generation of this great land from severe persecutions. Perhaps such a plight is on the horizon. I do fear for my children and my grandchildren that they will not have the America that I have been accustomed to. Each day, we hear of attacks on the true Christian faith. It seems like there are protections for every group or religion except fundamental Christians.
Will God find His followers faithful in the crucial hours? Would we recant our faith, disavow His Word, abandon our churches and embrace the enemy? In reality, many have already done so. Watered-down convictions have been reduced to casual preferences that are negotiable in the midnight hours. The salt has lost its savor and has been cast forth and is being trod under the foot of men. (Matthew 5:13).
From history and from Scriptures, the answer to this world’s problems is not found in any political party. Jesus will not come back to earth on Air Force One. The greatest time of peace our world will ever experience will be the future millennial reign when the King of Kings will rule.
I do have strong feelings about the events of today in our nation. What a great time to live! The coming return of our Savior is near. All scriptural prophesies point to the fact that we are in the moments before the Lord’s coming. That is not to say that as believers we will not have persecutions in this end time. More likely than not we will. As long as the world stands, the true believer will be misunderstood, misinterpreted, and misrepresented. We are outcasts and will never fit into the world we live in.
The songwriter wrote, “this world is not my home, I’m just passing thru.”
We are in this world, but not of this world.
My point in this brief article is: Will our faith stand when we are forced to stand alone? Very few contend for the faith today in a time of relative quiet. Those things loosely held are easily given up. Are we grounding our children in Biblical convictions that will give spiritual strength when adversity comes? Is our passive Sunday religion adequate to withstand the onslaught of Bible critics and the pull of a prosperity mentality?
The Apostle Paul boldly stated: “For me to live is Christ …” (Philippians 1:21).
That ultimate expression took Paul from the Damascus road to a Roman dungeon. He never flinched, but declared that he had fought a good fight and finished his course. Every day we have opportunities to express our delight in the Savior of our Bible or deny Him. Choose His truth or the world’s lies. Each time we abandon our faith and smother our convictions, it makes it a bit easier to be silent the next time.
I believe there are storms ahead for true Christians. Be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. I hear the rumblings of thunder!
Dr. Jack Scallions serves as pastor emeritus of Fairview Baptist Church in Athens.
