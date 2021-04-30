There are many Psalms that are quite notable, and some are so popular that many folks can quote them word for word. For example, Psalm 23. However, the Psalm that I want to study with you is not like that. This Psalm is normally just glazed over like the rest. Nevertheless, this Psalm has deep and far-reaching implications and factors that we all can identify with. I invite you to pause here, get out your Bible and read Psalm 77.
Verse 10 indicates some sort of sickness by the word infirmity, however, I think, more than likely, it’s not a physical sickness, but more of an emotional and spiritual sickness. Just by reading these 10 verses, we see that Asaph is heavily burdened and overwhelmed.
He begins in verse 1 by saying that he was crying out to God, not inwardly, but he is audibly crying out with his voice for God to hear him in his distress. Verse 2 says that “he sought the Lord” and the word “sore” is actually another archaic word for hand or strength. So, Asaph is saying he cried to God and reached out to Him all night long without ceasing in the midst of his troubles, yet his soul found no comfort whatsoever!
Asaph also says that he is overwhelmed (verse 3), and that he can’t sleep, nor can he hardly even talk or pray because he is so torn up (verse 4)! So, obviously, Asaph is struggling and suffering indubitably! I know that this is a place that we have all been in at some time or another. So cast down that you can’t sleep, you can’t eat and it’s so hard to pray!
Now, as we consider this, allow me to ask the question: “How can the Psalmist’s agony bring us comfort?”
Isn’t it comforting to know that we are not alone or the only ones with such trials in life? I mean, we often put the men of God from the Bible upon a pedestal, like they never had any problems like ours, but the opposite is quite true. They all had problems, issues and trials — big ones!
The Bible says in 1 Peter 5:9 that, “the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.”
So, we see (and hopefully this should console us a bit) that even the great men of God have experienced the same afflictions and troubles that we now face in our day. We are not alone in our sufferings!
Now, this directs us into another topic that builds on suffering: Doubt. If you think about it, usually when hard times come and we cry out to God expecting immediate results, and then we don’t get those immediate results, the deep depression of doubt usually sets in.
“Well, I guess God doesn’t care” or “God doesn’t love me” or even “God’s not there” or “He’s not real!”
This is exactly what also happened to Asaph!
He says in verses 8-9: “God has forgotten about me” and “He won’t bless me anymore — His promises are failing.”
Loved ones, we must not let these negative thoughts and lies arise in our hearts during times of struggle. I repeat: Do not let Satan plant these lies in your heart!
G.I. Joe taught me that knowing is half the battle, and that is true! If you can recognize at the time these negative thoughts arise in your mind, where they have come from, then you can nip them in the bud, as Barney Fife would say. You will be a lot better off if you can do that!
Now, how are we to nip it? What are we to do in such struggles where we are crying out to God and seeing nothing change and doubt is coming on? Well, if we know that the men of God in Biblical times faced such trials and doubts as we do, then let us look to them as an example for how they overcame these obstacles.
He says, “but I will remember the years of the right hand of the most High”.
The term “right hand” in the Bible is always a symbol meaning power and authority.
Asaph is saying, “I’ve got this horrible trial, but I am choosing to remember the mighty power of my God and His authority, which is over all things.”
He says also in verse 11-12, “I will remember the works of the Lord: surely I will remember thy wonders of old. I will meditate also of all thy work, and talk of thy doings.”
Finally, Asaph sums up his hope in verse 13, “Thy way, O God, is in the sanctuary: who is so great a God as our God?” The rest of the Psalm is descriptions and examples of the greatness of God.
In the first 10 verses, Asaph describes his awful troubles, but that quick, in just four verses, Asaph’s troubles are turned into unfailing hope in his God! He has seen God work in his life in the past, he has seen Him come through for him right in the nick of time. God has been there for him always. Why would He abandon him now?
Loved ones, this is the lesson for us today: Asaph overcame his struggle by trusting in God and so must we. The greatness of God needs to come into our remembrance. This is a choice. If you will do this, then you will find consolation.
Asaph didn’t know how God would deliver him; he just knew that He would based on His track record. I ask you this day, doesn’t God, our savior, have a track record in your life as well? Hasn’t He been there for you and brought you through everything you ever faced?
When you get in the middle of the storm of trials and hardships, I would encourage you, beloved, to take the advice of the Apostle Paul in Philippians 4:8: “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Don’t worry about how you’ll get out of the problem or what will happen because it won’t be you concocting the solution anyway. It’s in God’s hands, so let Him handle it because He has our best interest in mind! Trust God and think on godly things that edify you!
It says, “Knowing that he which raised up the Lord Jesus shall raise up us also by Jesus, and shall present us with you. For all things are for your sakes, that the abundant grace might through the thanksgiving of many redound to the glory of God. For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.”
In other words, the Apostle Paul is saying here that no matter what happens or what we face, we have an everlasting hope that eventually we will be raised up in the resurrection by Jesus Christ and that everything that happens in our lives is for a reason.
Two reasons actually: The first is for the glory of God, that after He has brought us through the trial, He receives praise and thanksgiving of us. Reason two is for our edification, that is, the benefit of God building us up! Though the outer man perishes (which is the flesh, carnality and un-belief), the inner man is strengthened and renewed every single day and through every storm we face!
That is what God wants to do. He wants to build up our inner man — our spirit and our faith. Paul tells us that the present trials are really just a light thing when we compare it to the eternal glory that God is building up in us! He calls it a weight because in ancient and Biblical times things were valued by their weight. However much the shekel or silver weighed, or the grain or oil, is what determined its value. So, therefore Paul says that what God is working out in us is of far more value than the light affliction that we face now. In fact, it has everlasting value.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
